Spanberger and Freitas split on minimum wage, health care, pandemic during televised forum

With the U.S. Senate poised to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion also provided a clear distinction between the candidates.

“I think we need to offer people more options than just abortion,” Freitas said.

Spanberger supported the Roe v. Wade court decision as settled law and called abortion a “health care issue” between a woman and her doctor.

“I do not believe in those desperate, personal conversations there is any place for politicians to insert themselves,” she said.

COVID-19

They also differed sharply on President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. Freitas graded the government’s response to the public health emergency as “pretty good,” while Spanberger talked about families of more than 220,000 Americans known to have died from COVID-19 and the need for national leadership.

Freitas also defended Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization because of its initial response to the emergence of the coronavirus in China.

“I think the WHO demonstrated at the start of the pandemic that they listened far too much to China,” he said after the forum.