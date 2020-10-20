Spanberger and Freitas split on minimum wage, health care, pandemic during televised forum

In a televised faceoff Tuesday night with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, focused on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to define the choice for voters in a tightly contested 7th Congressional District race that could help decide control of the House of Representatives.
When Spanberger talked about the need for another big federal stimulus package for COVID-19 relief, Freitas turned to Biden’s economic plan during a crisp one-hour candidate forum sponsored by Chamber RVA and VPM News at the public broadcast station in Chesterfield County.
She called for a coordinated strategy to control the coronavirus, and he countered with a claim that Biden wants to impose a “national lockdown.”
After the forum — which moderator Robert Costa of The Washington Post described as “interesting and civil” — Freitas said he wanted to draw distinctions between the competing “visions” of the two parties, but Spanberger had a different explanation.
“My opponent is looking to nationalize the race,” she said.
With the election two weeks away, Spanberger hammered Freitas for his record on health care — particularly his opposition to the Affordable Care Act and its protection of people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Freitas tried to tie her to liberal Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, to show that Spanberger’s record “is not the record of a moderate.”
Spanberger talked about her votes against the $3 trillion HEROES Act that Pelosi and House Democrats passed in May to provide additional emergency aid and a smaller proposal last month “because it wasn’t negotiated and it wasn’t going to become law.”
“I was rated the most bipartisan member of the Virginia [congressional] delegation because that’s how we get things done,” she said, twice touting her endorsement by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Spanberger and Freitas, who both turned 41 in August, are competing in a 10-county district rooted in the Richmond suburbs of Henrico and Chesterfield counties, branching from Nottoway County in rural Southside to Culpeper County in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Chesterfield and Henrico represent the richest source of voters in the district. Spanberger defeated Republican incumbent Dave Brat in 2018 by running up big margins in the suburban counties, while trailing the remaining eight, mostly rural localities.
Two years ago, she won by more than 20,000 votes in Henrico, which has been trending Democratic, and more than 10,000 votes in Chesterfield.
Spanberger has a sizable lead in campaign fundraising and cash on hand, but Freitas has benefited from outside expenditures by independent organizations, led by Club for Growth Action, a super PAC that already has spent about $2.6 million on anti-Spanberger advertising.
Americans for Prosperity also have bankrolled door-to-door canvassing for Freitas, while Democrats have run a more cautious ground game in the district because of public health concerns.
However, Spanberger also has received help from outside PACs, such as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Both candidates have backgrounds in national security — Spanberger as a former federal agent for the U.S. Postal Service and case officer for the CIA, and Freitas as a former member of the U.S. Army Special Forces who served two deployments in the Iraq War.
She is a member of the Blue Dog Democrats, a centrist coalition of representatives from conservative-leaning districts who emphasize fiscal responsibility and national defense. He is a free-market conservative with a libertarian streak who won a third term in the House of Delegates last year but lost the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in 2018.
Minimum wage
They established clear differences during the forum on hot-button issues such as raising the federal minimum wage, which Spanberger favors to gradually double to $15 an hour and Freitas opposes as a burden on businesses and barrier to young, first-time job applicants.
Spanberger said the minimum wage needs to be raised for older workers, single mothers and racial minorities, not just people looking for their first jobs.
With the U.S. Senate poised to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion also provided a clear distinction between the candidates.
“I think we need to offer people more options than just abortion,” Freitas said.
Spanberger supported the Roe v. Wade court decision as settled law and called abortion a “health care issue” between a woman and her doctor.
“I do not believe in those desperate, personal conversations there is any place for politicians to insert themselves,” she said.
COVID-19
They also differed sharply on President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. Freitas graded the government’s response to the public health emergency as “pretty good,” while Spanberger talked about families of more than 220,000 Americans known to have died from COVID-19 and the need for national leadership.
Freitas also defended Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization because of its initial response to the emergence of the coronavirus in China.
“I think the WHO demonstrated at the start of the pandemic that they listened far too much to China,” he said after the forum.
Freitas appeared most comfortable talking about his philosophy of limited government, personal freedom, and the need for a strong military. He also focused on what he called the failure of Democratic governors and mayors, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, to stop violence that erupted during Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.
“They allowed violent protesters to take over peaceful protests,” he said.
After the forum, both candidates offered predictions to the media on when they expect the outcome to be known in an election that will be dominated by early and absentee voting like never before.
Spanberger predicted noon on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
“We know it’s going to be a close race,” Freitas said. “I think we can be reasonably confident we will have an outcome on Election Night.”
