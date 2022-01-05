Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin to investigate I-95 'catastrophe'

With a change of power looming in Richmond, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is asking Gov. Ralph Northam and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin for a state investigation of a nearly 50-mile backup that left travelers stranded for more than a day on an ice-bound section of Interstate 95 in the heart of the newly created congressional district she is running to represent.

Spanberger urged the current and incoming governors on Wednesday to “conduct a full-scale, multi-agency After Action Report detailing the events, decisions, factors, and challenges leading up to and following the storm, with a full accounting of what went wrong and what went right, and recommendations for process improvement.”

The two-term congresswoman, who is running for re-election this year in a radically different 7th Congressional District, jumped squarely into the public furor over what went wrong to cause the backup that began during an unexpectedly heavy snowstorm on Monday morning and lasted until Tuesday night, with thousands of people stuck in their vehicles in sub-freezing temperatures.