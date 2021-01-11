Spanberger co-sponsors article of impeachment accusing Trump of inciting insurrection

Spanberger, who announced that she is co-sponsoring an article of impeachment introduced Monday, said impeachment is necessary to hold Trump accountable for his role in the insurrection and persuade Republicans to seek the same solution their predecessors did 46 years ago with Nixon.

"This is really a make or break time for the future of American democracy," she said in an interview Monday with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California, all Democrats, introduced an article of impeachment on Monday that charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection" for urging his supporters in a rally on the National Mall to march on the Capitol as Congress prepared to certify election results that he claims, without proof or support from any court that has reviewed them, are fraudulent.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, has publicly advocated for Trump's impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment since the night of the attack on the Capitol.

"It is important for the House to do all that is in power to act and send an unmistakable sign that what the president did was wrong, that what the president did was seditious and that he has to be held accountable," McEachin said in an interview on Monday.