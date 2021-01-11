Spanberger co-sponsors articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abuse of power

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, said Monday that she is co-sponsoring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump accusing him of abuse of power in fomenting last week's mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Spanberger previously has called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment in which the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet would remove the president from power after declaring him unable to discharge the duties of his office.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th already is a co-sponsor of the impeachment articles introduced by Reps David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California. He also has urged Pence to invoke the 25th amendment.

“This man – the President of the United States – incited the insurrection, and he must be held accountable for the gross violation of his oath and the betrayal of his office," Spanberger said in a statement.

"If Vice President Pence, a target of this insurrection, will not do his duty and invoke the 25th Amendment, then all who hold our oaths to protect this nation dear will be forced to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting this insurrection.”