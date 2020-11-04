Spanberger declares victory after Spotsylvania tally puts her up 5,100 votes

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, declared victory Wednesday night in her hard-fought contest with Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, after early votes reported in Spotsylvania County gave her a lead of 5,100 votes.

"Tonight, the Seventh District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts Central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians," Spanberger said in a statement.

"Serving the Seventh District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities."