Spanberger ends year with $3 million in bank as midterm campaign fields take shape

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, ended last year with $3 million in the bank to defend her congressional seat, now anchored in Northern Virginia instead of the Richmond suburbs, in midterm elections to determine political control of Congress.

The redistricting of Virginia's congressional map, decided by the Virginia Supreme Court in late December, has tripped up the timing of campaign fundraising for this year's elections in the state's 11 congressional districts, but the political field is beginning to take shape.

Spanberger lives outside of the new district in western Henrico County, but congressional representatives don't have to live within the districts they represent. She has not said whether she plans to move into the new district with her family or, if so, where.

In the 7th, one of the premier battleground districts in the midterm elections, only two Republican contenders filed campaign reports for the fundraising period that ended Dec. 31 - state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and political newcomer Derrick Anderson.