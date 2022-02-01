Spanberger ends year with $3 million in bank as midterm campaign fields take shape

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, ended last year with $3 million in the bank to defend her congressional seat, now anchored in Northern Virginia instead of the Richmond suburbs, in midterm elections to determine political control of Congress.
The redistricting of Virginia's congressional map, decided by the Virginia Supreme Court in late December, has tripped up the timing of campaign fundraising for this year's elections in the state's 11 congressional districts, but the political field is beginning to take shape.
Spanberger lives outside of the new district in western Henrico County, but congressional representatives don't have to live within the districts they represent. She has not said whether she plans to move into the new district with her family or, if so, where.
In the 7th, one of the premier battleground districts in the midterm elections, only two Republican contenders filed campaign reports for the fundraising period that ended Dec. 31 - state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and political newcomer Derrick Anderson.
Anderson, a Spotsylvania County resident with a military record with U.S. Army Special Forces, reported raising more than $289,000 for the campaign and about $212,000 in cash on hand. Reeves, in his third term in the Senate, raised more than $250,000 and ended the year with about $225,000 in the bank.
Both contenders had head starts because they had declared their candidacy in the old 7th Congressional District, which included the suburbs of western Henrico and Chesterfield counties. Other Republican candidates declared their candidacies after the filing period because of the late, dramatic change in district boundaries.
Two of them, Yesli Vega and Gina Ciarcia, live in Prince William County, which holds the largest batch of voters in the new district. Vega, a former Manassas police officer, represents the Coles District on the county board of supervisors. Ciarcia is a longtime educator of parochial and homeschooled students.
Gary Adkins, a retired U.S. Air Force officer who lives in Stafford County, also did not file a report for the quarter.
Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, the only other potential Republican contender to file, reported raising $176,414 during the period, but he hasn't said yet whether he will run in the new district, which doesn't include his home in Goochland. His county is now part of the new 5th District, represented by Republican Rep. Bob Good.
Good, seeking a second term, raised $518,278 to run in the new district, which, in the greater Richmond area, also includes part of Hanover County, plus Powhatan, Louisa, Amelia and Nottoway counties.
Dan Moy, a retired military officer and adjunct professor at the University of Virginia, is challenging Good for the Republican nomination, but hasn't filed a campaign report because he recently announced his candidacy.
Lewis Combs, a Charlottesville attorney, had led Democratic contenders in fundraising to challenge Good, but he dropped out of the race last weekend.
"We are confident that our campaign could raise the funds and field the organization needed to run a campaign," Combs said in a statement on Saturday. "However, I could not truthfully assure our potential donors that there is a pathway to victory in the general election."
Josh Throneburg, a minister and small-business owner in Charlottesville, now holds the fundraising lead, with more than $270,000 raised. Thomas Warren McLellan, a farmer in Albemarle County, has raised $11,000. Shadid Ayyas, previously a Democratic candidate in the 5th, now is running in the 10th District, where he has raised $119, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
The fundraising numbers in the 5th District don't include Andy Parker, the father of a television journalist shot to death with her cameraman during a live interview in 2015. Parker declared his candidacy last week. He lives just outside of the district in Henry County.
Other battlegrounds
Democratic incumbents have raised millions of dollars to defend their seats in two other battleground districts.
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, has raised almost $2.9 million in her bid for a third term in a district that has become more Republican under the new redistricting map approved by the court.
Luria could face a stiff challenge from state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who has raised more than $665,000, the most of any Virginia congressional challenger in the last quarter. Other contenders seeking the GOP nomination in the district are: Jarome Bell, who has raised $327,557; Tommy Altman III, with $145,384; and Andy Baan, with $17,080.
Democrat Neil Smith also has announced his candidacy to challenge Luria for the nomination. He did not file a campaign report.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, has raised more than $1.1 million in her bid for a third term in the 10th District, a Democratic-leaning area of Northern Virginia that includes all of Loudoun, parts of Prince William and Fauquier, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
Prince William Supervisor Jeanine Lawson has raised $535,118 for her campaign. Other GOP candidates for the seat are: Mike Clancy, with $211,916; Theresa Ellis, with $60,148; John Beatty, with $53,741; and Ayyas, who shifted from the 5th to the 10th.
Three other Republicans have declared their candidacy in the 10th but haven't filed campaign reports: Caleb Max, grandson of former Rep. Frank Wolf, R-10th; Paul Lott Sr.; and Brandon Michon, a Loudoun man who declared his candidacy last week on Fox News after helping lead a parent revolt against the county school board. He said Tuesday that he has raised $100,000.
Wittman, McEachin
In the Richmond area, Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, raised $752,000 for re-election in the new 1st District, which includes western Henrico and western Chesterfield counties under the new map. He currently faces no challengers in the heavily Republican district.
Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, raised almost $450,000 for his bid for a fourth term representing a district that includes Richmond, parts of Henrico, Chesterfield and Charles City counties, and the Tri-Cities area.
Two candidates are vying for the Republican nomination in the 4th: Leon Benjamin, a Richmond minister who lost to McEachin by more than 90,000 votes in 2020 and has raised $85,000 for his second bid, and Mike Dickinson, a perennial candidate who hasn't filed a campaign report.
(804) 649-6964