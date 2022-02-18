Spanberger leaping into new district, but won't move family before January

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta is used to receiving calls from politicians running for office, but he said most of them "want to say what they think about everything, not listen to what you think about."

So Porta said he was impressed when he got a call late last year from Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who had just seen a draft redistricting plan that included the town and the rest of Prince William County in a new congressional district that would be uprooted from its current base in the Richmond suburbs.

"She started right off by asking about the issues," he said. "She reached out very quickly to folks."

Spanberger, 42, has wasted no time in getting to know people in the new district that includes eastern Prince William and all or part of 10 other localities, including Fredericksburg, as she seeks re-election for a third term in Congress

But she's still wrestling with a threshold question in what promises to be a bruising, nationally watched campaign: where is she going to live?

Spanberger lives with her husband, Adam, and three daughters in western Henrico County, where she grew up. But her home lies a couple counties south of the new congressional district that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late December as perhaps the biggest surprise in a messy redistricting process.

She said her priority will be serving constituents in her current, 10-county district until January, when she hopes to be sworn in as congresswoman for a new district that includes just three of the localities she represents now - Spotsylvania, Orange and Culpeper counties.

"While my husband and I are having ever-consistent conversations about what we do next, we're not ready to make a final decision," Spanberger said in a recent interview at her congressional office next to the U.S. Capitol. "But I think it's important to tell people I will not be moving my family before January because at this point I'm focused on representing my current district and campaigning in the new one."

"My kids are in three different schools," she explained. "My husband has a job. We've got a lot of moving pieces."

But that explanation might not be good enough for voters in the new district, said Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.

"Everybody in the work force knows people have to move for jobs," he said. "She's probably going to have to move for this one."

Farnsworth said her statement "stops short of her committing to move into the new 7th if she's elected," which he expects would be "weaponized against her" by her Republican opponent in the general election for a crucial seat in midterm elections to determine control of the House.

"Voters would be somewhat indulgent if she has a commitment to move by the summer of 2023, after the end of the school year," he said.

Democrats in the new district say they're not concerned about Spanberger's plans for moving her home, at least not now.

"I know the rules provide you don't have to live in the district you represent, but the people will want that and I think she very much understands that," said Matt Rowe, who is expected to be elected on Saturday as the chairman of the Democratic committee for the new 7th District.

Most people establish themselves in a new job before bringing their family with them, Rowe said. "Running the campaign is getting herself established."

Spanberger isn't alone in scrambling to react to the new map of Virginia's 11 congressional districts. Both parties are reshuffling their organizations to reflect the new composition of the districts.

Rowe, who lives in Fredericksburg, and lost a 2016 race to Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, is simultaneously organizing meetings of the 1st District Democratic committee on Saturday, while attending the meeting of the new 7th District committee to elect officers and representatives to the party central committee.

Both districts are dramatically different under the map the court approved, but none more than the 7th, now anchored in Prince William and the Fredericksburg area instead of Henrico and Chesterfield counties.

"I can't recall this happening with a congressional district before," said Rowe, who has been involved in state Democratic politics for 30 years.

Republicans have named an interim chairman for the new 7th - Jeff Sili, a member of the Caroline County Board of Supervisors and chairman of the county's GOP committee. The party will hold a convention on April 9 to elect a chairman, said Rich Anderson, chairman of the Virginia Republican Party.

The GOP will choose its nominee to oppose Spanberger in a June primary. Nine Republicans have declared their candidacy for the nomination, although Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, hasn't said yet whether he will run in the new district.

The Republican field includes elected officials from the three most populous localities in the new 7th - Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties - as well as state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, whose Senate district includes parts of five localities in the new district.

All of the contenders are either military veterans or spouses in a district with a heavy population of federal workers, contractors and military, but Farnsworth said Spanberger will benefit from a career that includes drug enforcement along the U.S. southern border with the U.S. Postal Service and working as a case officer in the CIA.

"Her résumé will be favorably received in parts of the district between A.P. Hill [the U.S. Army base in Caroline] and the Pentagon [in Arlington County]," he predicted.

Spanberger dodged a potentially difficult path to the Democratic nomination when the court approved a final redistricting plan that split Prince William instead of including the entire county.

The initial draft map that the court released in early December sparked strong interest among high-profile Democrats in Prince William, including former Dels. Jennifer Carroll Foy and Hala Ayala, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, Del. Luke Torian, Sen. Jeremy McPike, and School Board Chairman Babur Lateef.

When Spanberger first saw the draft map, she said, "I think I laughed out loud."

Her supporters in the Richmond area were crying, not laughing. "For all of us, it's really sad and hard," said Abbi Easter, chair of the current 7th District Democratic Committee, who lives in the new 1st District, represented by Wittman.

"It wasn't a remote relationship," Easter said. "It was a real relationship, and it was wrested from us."

After the court approved the final map, Spanberger's potential opponents for the Democratic nomination all dropped out of consideration. "I think everybody was pretty surprised by the ultimate map," the congresswoman said.

Porta, the mayor of Occoquan, a port town on the watery line between Prince William and Fairfax counties, said a primary under the draft map "would have been gobs and gobs of people."

"I think it's actually a testament to the job she's done that all the people who were interested at one point have stepped aside and are now backing her," he said.

Spanberger has some advantages in a district that leans Democratic. She has $3 million in the bank. She already represents parts of the district that are heavily Republican - Spotsylvania, Culpeper and Orange - counties where she hasn't won but has kept down the vote margins against her.

"She does well in the Spotsy suburbs," Farnsworth said.

Spanberger also isn't afraid to show up in Republican territory. She recently appeared in Culpeper with President Joe Biden to push for a congressional deal on legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs - prompting derision from the national Republicans who have targeted her since she won re-election in 2020.

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. said he was thrilled to meet Biden at the local airport for the event. "I never had something like that happen before," said Reaves, who works as a private investigator.

The mayor says he doesn't involve himself in party politics, but he's impressed by Spanberger.

"She's a real smart person and she believes in helping," Reaves said. "She's a worker, I can tell you that. She works for everybody."

Spanberger has been working every Saturday and Sunday since mid-January to meet people in the new district, starting with people she already knows in Culpeper and Orange. She's visited two Black churches in Prince William and one in Stafford, and a mosque in Manassas.

She's attended meet-and-greet rallies in Prince William, Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, but also in Madison and Greene counties, where she emphasized her role as the only Virginian on the House Agriculture Committee, representing the interests of the state's largest private industry.

"She's definitely approaching it differently than a lot of candidates in the past," said Tonya James, chair of the Prince William Democratic Committee. "She's doing the work from day one, and I appreciate that."

Part of her challenge is explaining to voters the changes caused by redistricting and, for many Prince William voters, that they no longer will be represented by Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-11th.

But Spanberger said the new district has many similarities to the current 7th. "Once again, it's the rural, suburban mix," she said.

She acknowledged the challenge of juggling her job in Congress, her family in Henrico, and her campaign in the new district, but said, "I work non-stop anyway."