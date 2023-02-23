Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, and fellow congressional Democrats in Northern Virginia are making an unusual foray into state budget policy by asking Gov. Glenn Youngkin how he will correct a $201 million mistake by his education department on the amount of state money they can expect in basic aid for education in the current budget.

Spanberger, who has begun to attract attention as a possible gubernatorial candidate in 2025, voiced concern in a letter on Thursday about how the mistake would affect suburban and rural school divisions that were told last year to expect more state aid for schools than they actually would receive under the budget adopted in June.

The Youngkin administration acknowledged the error, which the Richmond Times-Dispatch first reported in late January, and promised to fix it in the budget. The House of Delegates and Senate address it differently in competing versions of the budget now under negotiation by a joint conference committee.

"As Representatives for families in rural and suburban parts of Virginia, we are concerned about the adverse impact of this mistake on parents and students in our districts," states the letter, signed by Spanberger and three Northern Virginia Democratic representatives - Don Beyer, 8th; Gerry Connolly, 11th; and Jennifer Wexton, 10th. "Rural and low-income school divisions rely more heavily on state (rather than local) funding, meaning every missing dollar will be harder to find."

Youngkin and House Republicans say the unintentional mistake in the state's online education funding calculator has not cost local school districts any money or opened a hole in the budget. They say additional sales tax revenues will more than offset the estimated $58.1 million less that school divisions will receive than they expected in the current school year. The House budget includes just $5 million to compensate for the mistake, while the Senate proposed to cover the entire amount.

"This delayed congressional inquiry comes weeks after [House Appropriations] Chairman Barry Knight stated on the House floor that the VDOE estimation tool error would be offset in the budget and no school divisions will see reduced resources," Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said Thursday.

"The administration immediately went to work with all stakeholders, including school divisions and the legislature, to address VDOE’s error," Porter said. "Both the House and Senate budgets in conference reflect that commitment. Governor Youngkin will continue prioritizing education in Virginia, building on the largest investment in K-12 education in the history of the Commonwealth in his budget last year.”

Bristol School Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Thursday that while school divisions would not lose money under either proposed budget, "we would have been in much better shape" if the original estimates had been correct in a year when Youngkin and legislators tout their commitment to expanded funding for K-12 schools.

"The plan coming out of the House is not as beneficial to these high-poverty school divisions as the Senate budget is," said Perrigan, who also is an officer at the Virginia Association of School Superintendents and president of the Coalition of Small and Rural Schools in Virginia.

Spanberger and her colleagues also raised concerns about the effect on suburban school divisions, which can afford to spend more local dollars on schools but will get significantly less money than they had been led to expect. Fairfax County, the state's largest and most affluent school division, would receive $5.1 million less this year and $12.7 million less in the fiscal year that will begin July 1.

Her district includes part of Prince William County, which would receive $4.3 million less this year and $10.7 million less under the revised state calculation. She also represents Stafford County ($1.5 million less the first year and $3.8 million less in the second) and Spotsylvania County ($1.2 million and $3.7 million).

"These dollars were budgeted to address learning loss, support teacher recruitment and retention, repair school infrastructure, provide mental health support for students, and more," the congressional representatives said in the letter.

Spanberger and her colleagues also asked Youngkin to brief the congressional delegation on the issue and do a better job of communicating with local school officials. The education department caught the error on Jan. 23 and reported it to school divisions four days later.

"While it is understandable that mistakes can happen, school districts deserve the utmost transparency from your administration," they said.

The letter reinforced speculation that Spanberger is positioning herself to run for governor in 2025, after winning two elections in a district centered in the Richmond suburbs and one last fall in a new district based in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area.

"Spanberger has the advantage of having won in two districts in different parts of the state," Richmond political scientist Bob Holsworth said Thursday.

Holsworth said the letter suggests she is "highlighting a state issue with a potential gubernatorial run in mind."

