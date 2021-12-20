Spanberger privately says she's prepared to run in new Northern Virginia 7th District if map holds

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is telling state legislators privately that she will run in the newly configured 7th Congressional District in Northern Virginia if the state Supreme Court's proposed map becomes final, despite public concerns about the map's effect on representation of the Richmond suburbs.

In a recording left with a state legislator on Friday, Spanberger said "nothing is finalized" about the proposed map, which would move the 7th District from the Richmond suburbs to a base in Prince William County, more than 50 miles from her current home in western Henrico County.

"But if the proposed map is finalized, I will continue running in the new 7th District, which will incorporate a whole lot of new counties," she said in the message, which was provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Spanberger has not commented publicly since court experts Bernard Grofman - nominated by Democratic legislators - and Sean Trende - nominated by GOP lawmakers - released a proposed new congressional map to accommodate population shifts based on the U.S. Census. The state Supreme Court has held two public hearings on the experts' proposed congressional and legislative maps and will soon decide whether to accept or amend the proposed boundaries.