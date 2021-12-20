Spanberger privately says she's prepared to run in new Northern Virginia 7th District if map holds

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is telling state legislators privately that she will run in the newly configured 7th Congressional District in Northern Virginia if the state Supreme Court's proposed map becomes final, despite public concerns about the map's effect on representation of the Richmond suburbs.
In a recording left with a state legislator on Friday, Spanberger said "nothing is finalized" about the proposed map, which would move the 7th District from the Richmond suburbs to a base in Prince William County, more than 50 miles from her current home in western Henrico County.
"But if the proposed map is finalized, I will continue running in the new 7th District, which will incorporate a whole lot of new counties," she said in the message, which was provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Spanberger has not commented publicly since court experts Bernard Grofman - nominated by Democratic legislators - and Sean Trende - nominated by GOP lawmakers - released a proposed new congressional map to accommodate population shifts based on the U.S. Census. The state Supreme Court has held two public hearings on the experts' proposed congressional and legislative maps and will soon decide whether to accept or amend the proposed boundaries.
Spanberger, a two-term incumbent, who in 2018 broke the longtime Republican grip on a 10-county district anchored in Richmond's suburbs, still won't declare her candidacy in the proposed new district. She filed for re-election in her current district more than a year ago.
However, Spanberger's campaign acknowledges that she has been calling legislators privately about her potential candidacy in the proposed a new district that would encompass Prince William and Stafford counties, the city of Fredericksburg and a small portion of Fairfax County.
"She's not declaring anything at this time," a campaign spokesperson said. "She is having conversations with state legislators."
"She's planning for several contingencies," the spokesperson said.
The congressional map proposed by Trende and Grofman has drawn public criticism primarily because of the effect on the Richmond area.
The proposed map would split Spanberger's base of support in the Richmond suburbs, which the district's supporters have told the court is a community of common interest.
Western Henrico would become part of a solidly Republican 1st District, a seat currently held by Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, who lives in Montross in the Northern Neck. The sprawling, newly drawn 1st District would extend from Fluvanna County southeast to York County and Poquoson. It would continue to include Hanover and New Kent counties.
Western Chesterfield would become part of a newly drawn 5th District that extends southwest to Danville. Republican Rep. Bob Good currently holds the seat.
Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who lives in South Richmond, would be the only Richmond-area resident remaining in the House of Representatives under the new map. The 4th District would remain largely unchanged from 2016, when the courts adopted a new map, also drawn by Grofman, The 4th would continue to include the city of Richmond, eastern Henrico and eastern Chesterfield.
Congressional representatives don't have to live in the districts they represent, but getting elected isn't easy if they don't. Spanberger and her husband have three school-age children in Henrico.
Competition
Spanberger could face formidable competition for the Democratic nomination in the proposed Northern Virginia district, which would be a Democratic-leaning seat. A number of prominent Prince William Democrats are considering a run if the new district becomes official, including former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy.
Carroll Foy left her House seat to run for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination this year, finishing second to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who lost the general election to Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin. The proposed district includes her former House district.
The proposed district would be 46% white. Spanberger, who is white, could face several candidates of color in the primary field.
Other potential Democratic candidates from Prince William include Del. Elizabeth Guzman, School Board Chairman Babur Lateef, Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, Del Luke Torian and Ann Wheeler, chair of the county board of supervisors.
Torian, current chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said Monday that he hasn't spoken to Spanberger, but added, "I heard that she's thinking about running."
"I think there's going to be a crowded field and everybody needs to wait," he said. "The maps are still not final. I think it's a premature for anyone to declare they're running."
Spanberger, in the recorded message to a legislator, expressed gratitude for the person's "prior offer to help" with her potential candidacy.
"And so as I look toward new counties, I just wanted to be in touch about what sort of relationships or folks you might know in Prince William or Stafford," she said.
"I’d love to create some new connections and also, ideally, you can speak to the work I’ve done and engage directly on county [elected officials] on county priorities."
(804) 649-6964