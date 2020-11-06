Spanberger pushes Democrats toward center after party's unexpected losses in House

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, didn't wait for the final votes in her hard-fought re-election victory in the 7th Congressional District before taking House Democratic leaders to task for losing seats in an election they had expected to win big.
In a conference call she thought was off the record, Spanberger told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other party officials on Wednesday that the election was "a failure, it was not a success" for House Democrats, who faced a net loss of at least five seats even though former Vice President Joe Biden appeared poised to defeat President Donald Trump.
If House Democratic leaders don't change their message - resisting calls to "defund the police" and talk about socialism - "we're going to get...torn apart" in the mid-term elections in 2022, she said in a leaked recording that The Washington Post published on Thursday after bleeping out an expletive she used to make her point.
A day later, as the 10 counties in the 7th District worked to complete counting the votes in her narrow victory over Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, Spanberger said Democrats need to do a better job of communicating clearly to the people who elect them.
"People need to know what it is we stand for," she said in an interview on Friday with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
After falling behind Freitas by more than 50,000 votes on election night, Spanberger roared back early the next morning to close the gap and ultimately take a lead of more than 5,100 votes on the strength of early in-person and mailed absentee votes in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.
Electoral boards in the 10 localities in the sprawling swing district were tallying uncounted mail-in ballots on Friday, shifting the totals but not changing the outcome in a race that national Republicans saw as a prime target for flipping a seat they had lost to Democrats two years ago after controlling it for almost 50 years. Only Henrico has enough uncounted mail ballots – almost 7,600, followed by Chesterfield with about 1,800 – to affect the outcome of the race, but the two suburban counties had not yet completed the count on Friday night. With six of the 10 localities reporting, Spanberger led by 4,821 votes.
Registrars may count mailed ballots they received by noon Friday as long as they were postmarked by election day. Local election officials will certify their tallies on Tuesday. The State Board of Elections will finalize the state certification on Nov. 16.
During the campaign, Freitas tried repeatedly to tie Spanberger to Pelosi and other liberal Democrats, as well as policies on taxes and other issues that Biden embraced in his bid to unseat Trump.
But she emphasized her independence and her work on issues that matter to constituents, especially federal relief for Virginia residents and businesses suffering from the consequences of a coronavirus pandemic that threatens the public health and the state economy.
After supporting four bipartisan emergency relief bills last spring, Spanberger voted against the HEROES Act House Democrats passed last May and subsequently revised in negotiations with the White House that ultimately failed to produce an aid package before the election.
"I still am dumbfounded we are where we are, without a deal," she said Friday.
Spanberger doesn't want to wait for a new Congress to deliver relief that she said Virginians desperately need to survive the economic consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic that remains uncontrolled.
"I remain hopeful because the American people absolutely need this," she said
"I don't think it will happen tomorrow, but I do think we'll have a relief bill quite, quite soon."
Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who was re-elected by a much wider margin, said he hopes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will have more political room with his apparently renewed Republican majority to reach an agreement with Biden on COVID-19 relief.
"I suspect we'll have a sizable package," he said in an interview on Friday.
McEachin said he does not agree with Spanberger that the House elections represented "a loss or a failure, or however she characterized it" in the conference call. "It was certainly disappointing," he said.
He focuses instead on the prospect of Biden becoming president in January if the Democrat's leads hold up in battleground states to give him the electoral college votes he needs to vanquish Trump.
"At the end of the day, we accomplished mission one, which was to preserve our democracy," McEachin said.
Spanberger and McEachin agree that Biden's main goal must be to "crush the virus," in McEachin's words.
"We can't open the economy and restore confidence until we fully address the scope and size of the pandemic," she said.
Spanberger's semi-private dust-up with Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders focused more on message than the goals they share. Spanberger gave a withering critique that she likened to the "after-action" reports she was required to compile as a CIA case officer.
"We have to be clear-eyed about what happened on Tuesday: we lost really good members of Congress," said Spanberger, who voted against Pelosi for speaker of the House in January 2019.
Spanberger focused on Republican attack ads on other incumbent Democrats, not her, that attempted to cast them and their policies as socialist.
"We need to not use the word 'socialist' or 'socialism' ever again," she said in the call. "While people think it doesn't matter, it does matter, and we lost good members because of that."
She also said voters asked her repeatedly about proposals to "defund the police." Spanberger said Democrats failed to effectively rebut the political slogan and instead explain specifically what they want to do to hold police more accountable while providing more resources for training, addiction and mental health, and social services to address underlying racial justice issues.
"If we don't mean we should defund the police, we shouldn't say it," she said in the call.
Spanberger also expressed confidence that Biden, as president, would be "purposeful and clear on the policies we are for."
"What is required to compromise is the desire to do it," she said.
