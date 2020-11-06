Spanberger pushes Democrats toward center after party's unexpected losses in House

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, didn't wait for the final votes in her hard-fought re-election victory in the 7th Congressional District before taking House Democratic leaders to task for losing seats in an election they had expected to win big.

In a conference call she thought was off the record, Spanberger told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other party officials on Wednesday that the election was "a failure, it was not a success" for House Democrats, who faced a net loss of at least five seats even though former Vice President Joe Biden appeared poised to defeat President Donald Trump.

If House Democratic leaders don't change their message - resisting calls to "defund the police" and talk about socialism - "we're going to get...torn apart" in the mid-term elections in 2022, she said in a leaked recording that The Washington Post published on Thursday after bleeping out an expletive she used to make her point.

A day later, as the 10 counties in the 7th District worked to complete counting the votes in her narrow victory over Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, Spanberger said Democrats need to do a better job of communicating clearly to the people who elect them.

"People need to know what it is we stand for," she said in an interview on Friday with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.