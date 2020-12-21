Spanberger says stimulus package will provide key assistance to families and businesses

The $900 million COVID-19 stimulus package Congress is poised to pass is coming eight months late, but it will provide key assistance to people who are struggling and businesses that are trying to survive, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th said Monday.

The bill's many provisions include direct payments to most adults of up to $600, plus $600 per child; an extended unemployment benefit of $300 per week; $25 billion in rental assistance; $284 billion for forgivable business loans; $20 billion for targeted grants to help small businesses, and $13 billion to help families with food security.

"This bill represents the compromise of what we can get signed into law," Spanberger said in a brief telephone interview.

Spanberger, a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, had backed a larger framework, but she said the focus on areas such as jobless benefits, food security, rental assistance and aid to businesses means "this package will deliver immediate aid."

The $600 cap on direct payments has drawn some criticism for being insufficient to help people with housing.

Spanberger noted that in September she had backed a bipartisan approach put forward by the Problem Solvers Caucus that would have produced $1,200 in direct payments.