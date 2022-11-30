Spanberger seeks new Democratic advisory position for 'battleground' districts

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is bidding for a new Democratic Party position to advise its leaders on potentially critical issues for political "battleground" districts, including hers in Virginia, to protect those seats in future elections and "retake the House majority."

With the House of Representatives poised to shift to Republican control in early January, Spanberger circulated a letter on Wednesday among returning and newly elected representatives of those districts to ask for their support in a new advisory position the Democratic Caucus expects to create.

"Our districts are not just the districts that make or break the majority on Election Day — our districts are also the canaries in the coal mine of the full two-year term," she wrote. "We have a front-row seat to the concerns of swing voters and voters from various backgrounds and political viewpoints."

Her office said the only other declared candidate for the position is Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., in the Scranton area of northeast Pennsylvania.

Spanberger, who positions herself as a political moderate in the Democratic Caucus, often has clashed with outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., over political strategies and issues that the Virginia congresswoman says leave members in battleground districts vulnerable to attack. She voted twice against Pelosi as speaker.

She voted on Wednesday to support Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY, to succeed Pelosi as House Minority Leader when the body convenes in January under a Republican majority of 222-213, almost identical to the margin Democrats have held since disappointing House elections in 2020.

Democrats will have one less seat, at least temporarily, with a vacancy in Virginia's 4th District opened this week by the sudden death of Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, who had just won re-election on Nov. 8 for a fourth term in Congress. Gov. Glenn Youngkin has yet to schedule a date for a special election to fill the seat, but the district is strongly Democratic.

Spanberger said her political track record in Virginia suits her for the new advisory position to Jeffries and other Democratic leaders.

"I have now won three elections in a Battleground district," she wrote, citing victories in a Republican-leaning district rooted in the Richmond suburbs in 2018 and 2020 and again this year a new, narrowly Democratic district centered in eastern Prince William County and the Fredericksburg area.

"Like you, I have experience talking about and advocating for the work of our Caucus where people may not automatically think that the Democratic Party is looking out for people like them or may not immediately think they will agree with our work," Spanberger said.

"Running in districts like ours requires an expansive approach: speaking about about our work in language that resonates with diverse communities, spending time socializing our priorities, and providing evidence of our results," she added.

In an infamous, leaked caucus conference call, Spanberger blamed Democratic losses in 2020 partly on party messages that including defunding police departments or supporting socialism.

However, she also has prided herself in working on behalf parts of her district that are unlikely to vote for her, such as rural counties where her role as the only Virginian on the House Agriculture Committee have helped her represent the interests of farmers.

Spanberger also has been unafraid of openly supporting President Joe Biden in those areas, appearing with him last year in a rally in Culpeper County on behalf of legislative efforts to lower the cost of insulin and other prescription drugs, which bore fruit in the Inflation Reduction Act she helped pass this summer.

In the proposed new role, she said she would, if elected by the caucus, advise Jeffries and other House Democratic leaders on the perspectives of districts on the political "frontline" and those that flipped from Republican control in the last election, as well as recommendations on strategy and timing.

"I would also seek to raise flags when we see in our districts the early trial balloons of new [political] messages and lines of attack and raise with Leadership the priorities that are important to you as you advocate for our constituents' needs," Spanberger said.