Spanberger tries to bridge divide over unemployment with plan to help newly hired workers with $180 weekly 'transition payment'

Her plan drew immediate support from the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and other business organizations that called it a way for businesses to return to full strength after 15 months in a public health emergency that will end in Virginia next week.

“We need to be doing all that we can to support businesses and encourage more workers to return to work,” chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal said Tuesday. “This legislation offers an innovative approach to incentivize more workers to return, while not creating additional barriers or burdens for employers.”

There were nearly 160,000 fewer employed Virginians in April compared with two years ago, according to federal labor data.

“While there are several contributing factors to our current worker shortage, such as the need for greater access to child care and lingering safety concerns, we need to be doing all that we can to encourage more workers to return and help our businesses that are struggling,” DuVal said.

The plan would provide as much as $1,620 over nine weeks until the federal unemployment benefits expire on Sept. 6, much like the hiring bonuses that many Republican-led states have offered instead of continuing the $300 weekly benefit through Labor Day under the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed on March 11.