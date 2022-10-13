Spanberger urges Senate to act on inflation bills; Vega cites 'skyrocketing' prices

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, pushed Senate leaders on Thursday to act on a package of bills she proposed to address “the root causes of inflation” – higher prices for food, fuel and fertilizer.

The Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, combined with related separate bills to help poultry and cattle farmers, have passed the House of Representatives and await action by the Senate.

“We must address rising food and fuel costs with a strong sense of urgency,” Spanberger wrote in a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY. “Though there is no silver bullet for inflation, the Senate must swiftly pass this bipartisan legislation to take meaningful steps to reduce costs for Americans.”

Her opponent in the looming midterm congressional elections quickly seized on what she termed "skyrocketing" inflation, to slam President Joe Biden and Spanberger for the Inflation Reduction Act he signed last month.

“Where is that inflation reduction?” asked Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, a Republican who is challenging Spanberger in the new 7th Congressional District. “Virginians want to know.”

Vega said in a statement from her campaign: “I’m committed to getting our economy back on track so that the American Dream can once against be in their reach, and that starts with putting an end to wasteful, inflationary spending."

The Associated Press reported that overall prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year earlier. That was down slightly from August. But from August to September, prices increased 0.4%, faster than the July-to-August increase.

Separately, Spanberger praised a record 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits the Biden administration announced on Thursday. She said the boost in benefits would help seniors and their families cope with inflation, as would a recently announced decrease in Medicare Part B premiums and provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act to lower prescription drug prices and cap out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

“This increase in benefits … responds to the financial concerns I hear from Virginia seniors and their families,” she said in a statement. “And in tandem with giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices, this adjustment should provide extra relief.”

In another closely watched contest in Northern Virginia, Republican Hung Cao, who is taking on Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, tweeted: "Today marks 10 consecutive months of inflation at 7% or higher. Jennifer Wexton knows it will continue to get worse for families in #VA10 under Democrat one party rule ..."

Wexton tweeted on Wednesday that she fought to pass the Inflation Reduction Act which she said "is helping 32,000 people in #VA10 access affordable health care coverage."