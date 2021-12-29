Spanberger will run in new 7th Congressional District that no longer includes her home

But Spanberger wasn't the only Democrat jockeying for the seat before the lines were finalized: Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Elizabeth Guzman and state Sen. Jeremy McPike all signaled interested, along with other Democrats.

Congressional lawmakers are not required to live in the districts they represent, but voters tend to overwhelmingly prefer it. Spanberger now lives in Henrico with her husband an three school-aged children; she did not say whether she would plan to move to a home in the new 7th.

The reconfigured 7th includes three counties Spanberger represents but has never won — Culpeper, Orange and Spotsylvania. The new district extends from Caroline County west to Greene County and north to Stafford County and Dale City.

The new 7th as established by the courts on Tuesday is less friendly to Democrats than it was in the first draft of the maps, where it leaned Democrat by 19 points. The final configuration gives Democrats a 7-point advantage.

The proposed district will have a minority population of 46%. Spanberger, who is white, is already facing a primary field that includes several prominent women of color.