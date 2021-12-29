Spanberger will run in new 7th Congressional District that no longer includes her home

Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, whose 7th Congressional District vanished from the Richmond area during redistricting, said Wednesday she will seek re-election in the new 7th District created in Northern Virginia.
Maps issued by the Virginia Supreme Court late Tuesday would have drawn Spanberger into a race against Republican Rep. Rob Wittman in a new 1st district that leans Republican by 8 points.
Instead, Spanberger said she will seek out new constituents in the new 7th district, which slightly favors Democrats and includes some of the redder parts of her old district, like Culpepper.
"Nearly 200,000 Virginians in the new [7th district] have already been my constituents under the current district lines, and I look forward to continuing my service representing them as well as my future constituents," Spanberger said in a statement first shared with the Times-Dispatch.
"Much like the current Seventh District, the new Seventh District includes a diverse mix of Virginia’s suburban, rural and military communities."
Spanberger had been eyeing a run in the new Northern Virginia district since the Virginia Supreme Court issued draft redistricting maps that blew up her current district and left her with no obvious seat in which to run for re-election. The Times-Dispatch reported last week that Spanberger had started privately calling lawmakers to express interest in seeking out the Northern Virginia seat.
But Spanberger wasn't the only Democrat jockeying for the seat before the lines were finalized: Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Elizabeth Guzman and state Sen. Jeremy McPike all signaled interested, along with other Democrats.
Congressional lawmakers are not required to live in the districts they represent, but voters tend to overwhelmingly prefer it. Spanberger now lives in Henrico with her husband an three school-aged children; she did not say whether she would plan to move to a home in the new 7th.
The reconfigured 7th includes three counties Spanberger represents but has never won — Culpeper, Orange and Spotsylvania. The new district extends from Caroline County west to Greene County and north to Stafford County and Dale City.
The new 7th as established by the courts on Tuesday is less friendly to Democrats than it was in the first draft of the maps, where it leaned Democrat by 19 points. The final configuration gives Democrats a 7-point advantage.
The proposed district will have a minority population of 46%. Spanberger, who is white, is already facing a primary field that includes several prominent women of color.
The Virginia Supreme Court took control of the state's redistricting process after the newly-created Virginia Redistricting Commission of citizens and legislators failed to come with maps, deadlocked by partisan politics.
In a normal year, Democrats would have a 6-5 majority in the congressional delegation, according to the experts who drew the map for the Virginia Supreme Court.
Democrats’ current 7-4 advantage would mark a good year, and would likely have been cemented if Democrats had not ceded control of the redistricting process to the new Virginia Redistricting Commission and now the state Supreme Court.
