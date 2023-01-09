Speaker Gilbert: With chambers split, no movement on abortion likely

A divided General Assembly, with Republicans in control of the House of Delegates and Democrats running the state Senate, means any change to Virginia's abortion law in unlikely in the session that starts Wednesday, said Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

But Gilbert sees grounds for across-the-aisle cooperation on mental health reforms and workforce development — major elements of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's budget amendments — as well as for efforts to help K-12 students make up for learning losses they suffered when schools turned to virtual classes during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also sees a chance for bipartisan efforts on increasing pay for teachers and police officers .

But on abortion, most Republicans and Democrats are too far apart, he said.

"I would be very surprised if anything of substance comes out of this General Assembly on abortion," Gilbert said, talking with reporters Monday about what he sees coming for the 46-day session.

Gilbert said he believes the public generally wants some limitations on abortion but that General Assembly Democrats aren't willing to do that.

Some, he said, want even fewer limits than Virginia law now allows, with abortion legal for any reason until the beginning of the third trimester, or 26 weeks.

Abortions are also legal after that time if a physician and two consulting physicians certify that continuing the pregnancy “is likely to result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.”

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Youngkin said he hopes to ban most abortions in Virginia after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest or when a pregnant woman’s life is in jeopardy.

Youngkin’s budget proposal includes $50,000 to “establish a 15 week gestation limit for abortion.”

He is also trying again to bar state funding for abortion in instances of severe fetal abnormalities. Democrats defeated a similar measure in June.

The centerpiece of Youngkin's budget proposal meanwhile is $1 billion in additional tax cuts, beyond the $4 billion the legislature backed in 2022.

"Tax relief is top of my mind right now," Gilbert said. "It looks like we have more than we need ... we are certainly overtaxing Virginians."

The governor’s new tax plan would lower the top individual income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5% and increase the standard deduction for individual income taxes.

Youngkin also wants to cut the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 5% and provide a new 10% tax credit to small businesses that report income through their individual tax returns.

He said marijuana remains a challenging issue, since recreational use has been legalized but without a framework for regulating producers and retailers.

"We're looking to the governor for guidance," Gilbert said.

Looming over the session are the fall elections in which all 40 Senate seats and all 100 House seats are on the ballot.