Speakers at redistricting hearing urge Va. Supreme Court not to split Richmond's western suburbs

A parade of speakers urged the Supreme Court of Virginia Wednesday afternoon to revise its proposed congressional map that would dismantle the current 7th District and split the suburbs west of Richmond into different districts.
During a virtual public hearing, speakers told Chief Justice Donald Lemons and other justices that the court's proposed map carves up populous communities of common interest. Speakers said it would divide western Chesterfield and western Henrico counties between districts with which they have little in common - a 5th District that extends to the North Carolina line and a sprawling 1st District that extends to Tidewater.
Patricia Heidelmark of North Chesterfield, a retired schools administrator and president of a homeowners association, told the justices that the map "has gutted my district" and moved it to Northern Virginia.
"The 7th District, or as we call it here, the heart of Virginia, has completely disappeared," she said. "Why demolish the 7th as we know it?"
Heidelmark said the two experts the court appointed to draw the map appear to have acted haphazardly in an effort to meet numeric requirements - 11 districts with roughly 784,000 residents each.
"All we see is that you have decimated our communities of interest," she said.
The court's proposed congressional map drawn by two experts - one nominated by Democrats, the other by Republicans - would remove the proposed 7th congressional district, now represented by Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, from the Richmond suburbs. Western Chesterfield would move from the 7th District to the 5th District, currently represented by Republican Rep. Bob Good. Western Henrico would move from the 7th to the 1st District, represented by Republican Rep. Rob. Wittman.
Residents of Goochland and Louisa counties also said their communities belong with the larger western Richmond suburbs and not in a redrawn 1st District.
"The central Virginia area is its own area that needs its own representation," said Mark Itzkoff of Mineral in Louisa County.
Juanita Jo Matkins of Louisa, who ran for the House of Delegates in 2019, said not all rural communities are the same. She said that while Louisa would join other rural communities in the proposed redrawn 1st District, "Our farmers do not harvest oysters. Instead, many harvest trees."
Not all of the speakers' concerns referred to the Richmond suburbs.
State Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, expressed concern about the map dividing the Northern Neck among three congressional districts.
The job of redrawing Virginia's legislative and congressional maps fell to the state Supreme Court after Virginia's new Redistricting Commission bogged down along partisan lines.
The Supreme Court will hold another virtual public hearing on Friday. People who are interested in viewing the hearing and/or speaking can sign up at: https://www.mobilize.us/virginiacivicengagementtable/event/433032/
