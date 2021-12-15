Speakers at redistricting hearing urge Va. Supreme Court not to split Richmond's western suburbs

A parade of speakers urged the Supreme Court of Virginia Wednesday afternoon to revise its proposed congressional map that would dismantle the current 7th District and split the suburbs west of Richmond into different districts.

During a virtual public hearing, speakers told Chief Justice Donald Lemons and other justices that the court's proposed map carves up populous communities of common interest. Speakers said it would divide western Chesterfield and western Henrico counties between districts with which they have little in common - a 5th District that extends to the North Carolina line and a sprawling 1st District that extends to Tidewater.

Patricia Heidelmark of North Chesterfield, a retired schools administrator and president of a homeowners association, told the justices that the map "has gutted my district" and moved it to Northern Virginia.

"The 7th District, or as we call it here, the heart of Virginia, has completely disappeared," she said. "Why demolish the 7th as we know it?"

Heidelmark said the two experts the court appointed to draw the map appear to have acted haphazardly in an effort to meet numeric requirements - 11 districts with roughly 784,000 residents each.