Special prosecutor clears House candidate Mark Earley Jr. in paperwork complaint

A special prosecutor found that House of Delegates candidate Mark Earley Jr. made an honest mistake when he made an inaccurate statement on a state filing, and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

At the request of special prosecutor, a Virginia State Police agent investigated the paperwork and conducted surveillance on Earley to ensure he lived in the district he said he lived in. Police found that he did.

Earley is the GOP nominee running against Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, in House of Delegates District 68, which includes parts of Richmond and Chesterfield and Henrico counties. Police investigated after Mike Dickinson, whom Earley badly defeated a GOP primary in the district, made a complaint during the primary about paperwork Earley filed.

Earley did not originally live in the district but moved in with his parents, who did, in order to run for the seat. The parents' house then became his primary residence.

On a state form, Earley was asked if he owned any real estate other than his primary residence. He wrote that he did not, even though he still owned the house where he had been living outside the district.