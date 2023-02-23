Democrats and Republicans are scrambling to organize party-run processes in the Richmond area this weekend to choose candidates to run in a special election next month for the Virginia Senate seat vacated by the election of Sen. Jennifer McClellan to Congress on Tuesday.

The day after McClellan, D-Richmond, won a landslide victory in a special election to fill the congressional seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, Senate Democrats set a special election for her 9th District Senate seat on March 28 with a deadline for parties to nominate their candidates by Monday.

Three prominent Democrats have been openly seeking the seat since January. The party's 9th District nominating committee on Wednesday night decided to hold a firehouse primary this Sunday in two or more locations in a district that includes parts of Richmond and Henrico, Charles City and Hanover counties.

Republicans expected to determine their nominating process on Thursday after being taken by surprise by the quick decision by Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, to set a Monday deadline for the parties to choose candidates and file for the special election.

"We're just going to have to execute at the speed of light," state Republican Party Chairman Rich Anderson said on Wednesday night.

Republicans did not nominate anyone to challenge McClellan in the heavily Democratic district two years ago, but Anderson said Thursday that the party's district committee has set a deadline for candidates to apply by Saturday and has scheduled a firehouse primary from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 3429 W. Cary St. in Carytown.

Although no Republicans have announced a run for the seat, Anderson said, "There have been some who say they're thinking about it. It's just such short notice."

Democrats already knew they would have to choose among at least three prominent candidates — Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus; Del. Dawn Adams, D-Richmond, who is running for the Senate instead of re-election to the House this year; and Alexsis Rodgers, chair of the 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee and runner-up in the last election for Richmond mayor.

The party's district committee decided on Wednesday to hold a firehouse primary that allows Democrats to vote on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The party announced five polling places:

• Ashland Municipal Building — 121 Thompson St., Ashland

• Charles City County Administration Building — 10900 Courthouse Road

• East Henrico Government Center — 3820 Nine Mile Road

• IBEW 666 — 1400 E. Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs

• Virginia Union University Living and Learning Center — 1500 N. Lombardy St.

The party requires candidates to pay a $2,500 filing fee and submit the names of at least 50 registered voters in the district.

"This nominating contest will be run by a handful of well-trained, highly dedicated volunteers," Democratic spokesman Liam Watson said Thursday. "We remain laser-focused on ensuring this process is run as smoothly and as transparently as possible for candidates and voters alike."

The party committee led by Rodgers came under fire from Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, for holding a firehouse primary on a Tuesday instead of a Saturday in December to nominate a candidate for McEachin's congressional seat. The party conducted the voting at eight locations in a district that sprawls across 15 localities.

Criticism turned to praise after Democrats turned out more than 28,000 voters for the primary on Dec. 20. McClellan won the nomination with almost 85% of the vote against Morrissey and two other candidates.

All three declared candidates were quick to congratulate McClellan on her victory by 48.5 percentage points over Republican Leon Benjamin on Tuesday.

Endorsements

Bagby, who had stepped aside for McClellan in the congressional nominating fight after Morrissey jumped into it, quickly rolled out endorsements from prominent Democrats, including Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin. Her husband, Donald McEachin, died suddenly on Nov. 28, three weeks after he won a fourth term in Congress.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., posted on Twitter that he will vote in the primary "for my longtime friend @delegatebagby — Henrico School Board member, educator, superb Delegate, @VaBlackCaucus leader."

Bagby also received endorsements from Lucas; Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond; and Henrico Supervisor Tyrone Nelson, who are all close allies.

Lucas came under criticism after posting a statement on Twitter that said Bagby had "put the interest of the Democratic Party above his own when he stepped aside to allow" McClellan to win the party nomination for the 4th District seat.

Some McClellan supporters objected to what they saw as a suggestion that Bagby's decision to withdraw from the race had allowed the state senator to win the nomination, even though she was considered the front-runner. Bagby withdrew days after declaring his candidacy because of concern among Black leaders that he would divide the vote with McClellan and open the door for Morrissey, the only white candidate in the race, to win the nomination.

"I said what I said and I meant what I said," replied Lucas, noting that Bagby's decision allowed the party "to unify and Jennifer to win in a landslide against a less desirable candidate."

A number of progressive advocates rallied publicly behind Rodgers, who is running as an LGBTQ Black woman. She received an endorsement on Thursday from the Virginia NOW political action committee, which advocates for women and their reproductive rights. On Twitter, Ashleigh Crocker, deputy director of Progress Virginia, urged donations for Rodgers.

Adams is a nurse practitioner and three-term delegate who describes herself as the first openly lesbian woman in the General Assembly. She touts her experience in health care policy. Adams did not roll out endorsements on Thursday.

Whatever happens, Democrats may have to do it all over again in a June primary for the new 14th Senate District, 80% of which lies in Richmond, with the remaining 20% in Henrico.

Democrat Katie Gooch, a former Methodist pastor in Richmond, has announced that she will run for the party nomination for the new Senate District seat in June. Gooch is director of the Pace Center at Virginia Commonwealth University, which she described as "a multicultural student community" supported by the United Methodist and Presbyterian churches.

Gooch, a resident of Barton Heights, previously served as executive pastor of Reveille United Methodist Church in Richmond. "My mission is to bridge the gaps of race, age, political alignment, and religious affiliation," she said in an announcement.