'Splitting the baby': Partisan tension roils Virginia redistricting commission

The referendum wound up on the ballot after a coalition of Democrats, who held sweeping control of the state legislature, joined Republicans to approve it. All but a handful of House Democrats - including all Black lawmakers - opposed the constitutional amendment.

One of the key criticisms of the measure was that if the redistricting commission deadlocks and isn’t able to produce a map, power over the process would shift to the Virginia Supreme Court, which is made up of mostly judges elevated to the high court by Republicans.

***

The possibility of a deadlock has loomed over the commission since it started meeting in the spring, and making key decisions about the process. Two early decisions would forecast splits to come: the commission has two chairs - citizen members proposed by leaders from each party - and two legal counsels, who represent the interests of Democrats and of Republicans.

On Tuesday, those lawyers said they couldn’t agree on one impartial entity to provide the technical support the commission needs to draw its maps - a mix of computer programing and geographic data analysis.