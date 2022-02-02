Spotsylvania supervisor David Ross jumps into GOP field in 7th Congressional District

Spotsylvania County Supervisor David Ross is joining an already crowded Republican field of candidates who are seeking to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

Ross announced Wednesday that he is running for the GOP nomination in the new congressional district, which now is anchored in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area under a redistricting map the Virginia Supreme Court approved last month.

"I am running for Congress because of my concern of federal government overreach, which I feel we must push back against as hard as we can in order to preserve the individual liberties that made this country great," he said.

Ross is supervisor for the Courtland District and vice chairman of the county board. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and father of six who describes himself as "a liberty loving conservative Republican." He previously chaired the Spotsylvania Republican Committee and served on the party's state central committee.

Another Spotsylvania resident, Michael Monteforte, also has declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 7th. He describes himself as a small-business owner and federal contractor serving "the intelligence community."