Staffing shortages remain, as Virginia's state mental hospitals gradually reopen

All of Virginia’s mental hospitals have reopened gradually to admitting more patients in crisis, but staffing challenges remain in state institutions and local behavioral health programs, especially those serving children and teens.

All eight of the state’s mental hospitals for adults are accepting new patients as they discharge those who’ve been treated, including six institutions that had suddenly closed to admissions in early July because they lacked the staff to care for patients safely.

Two institutions soon will expand the number of beds they can fill — 14 at Catawba Hospital near Roanoke on Friday and seven at Central State Hospital near Petersburg next Wednesday — but the state is still operating 248 fewer beds than before the crisis began and the nearly 1,100 beds available are 98% full.

Virginia Behavioral Health Commissioner Alison Land told legislators on Wednesday that she was committed to increasing admissions as long as the institutions have enough staff to operate safely.

“Our staffing is not perfect,” Land said in a presentation to the Behavioral Health Commission. “We did not try to reach perfection. We just needed it safer so we were able to open.”