Stafford board chairman Crystal Vanuch jumps into 7th District congressional race

Crystal Vanuch, chairman of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors, has joined a crowded field of Republican contenders seeking the chance to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in a dramatically different 7th Congressional District.

Vanuch is the ninth Republican to seek the nomination, although Del. John McGuire, R-Goochland, has yet to publicly decide whether to continue a bid he launched when the district included his home in Goochland County.

She is looking to turn the new district's boundaries to her advantage as an elected official in Stafford and native of neighboring Prince William County. The two counties hold the largest number of voters in a district that is anchored in Northern Virginia and the Fredericksburg area instead of the Richmond suburbs under a redistricting map that the Virginia Supreme Court approved in late December.

"I was born in Prince William County and raised in Stafford County, so I know firsthand the unique challenges facing our community," said Vanuch, who was first elected to the county board in 2019 after serving four years on the planning commission.

Vanuch owns a public affairs firm, but said she has spent her career in health care, helping people with terminal or chronic illnesses find affordable treatment.

In her campaign announcement on Tuesday, she assailed Spanberger - a two-term congresswoman from western Henrico County - as an ally of President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and "the radical Democrats in Washington" whom she said "are failing Virginia families, parents, law enforcement and businesses."

"Enough is enough," she said. "We need new leaders who will stand up for Virginia families and deliver results that improve our community and quality of life."

Vanuch cited her support as a supervisor for raising pay for law enforcement and other emergency workers, finding money for road projects and stopping the teaching of critical race theory, a doctrine that local Virginia education officials insist has not been taught in Virginia schools.

"While most politicians just talk, I get the job done," she said.

Other contenders for the Republican nomination include: Prince William supervisor Yesli Vega; state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania; Spotsylvania County supervisor David Ross; Derrick Anderson, a combat veteran from Spotsylvania; Prince William educator Gina Ciarcia; Spotsylvania businessman Michael Monteforte; and Gary Adkins, a retired U.S. Air Force officer in Stafford.