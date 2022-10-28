Stakes high, contrasts sharp in 7th District showdown

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY - Three women, representing three generations of an immigrant family from Peru, interrupted Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, with cheers as she finished a campaign stop with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., this month at an early voting site in Woodbridge.

Denisse Millard had just voted for the two-term Democratic congresswoman, along with her 65-year-old mother, Victoria Reyna Montes, and 18-year-old daughter, Allison Portillo, both of them voting for the first time.

"Most of my family are immigrants," Portillo said after Spanberger, a former CIA officer, spoke to the family in Spanish. "It's important that they are heard, and women's rights are very important."

Weeks later near Dumfries, Republican challenger Yesli Vega asked her parents, Jose and Reina Ventura, to come onstage during a get-out-the-vote rally at Montclair Tabernacle Church that also featured Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"Only in America can you come with nothing and accomplish everything," Vega said. "I am the proud daughter of Salvadoran immigrants."

Hispanic voters could provide the margin of victory in this nationally watched midterm election showdown, which the Cook Political Report rated this week as a tossup.

They account for 17.4% of voters in a newly drawn 7th Congressional District that is rooted in fast-growing, ethnically diverse eastern Prince William and the Fredericksburg area, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Trump endorsement

Former President Donald Trump weighed in Thursday night when he endorsed Vega on his social media platform, calling her "a strong Republican Voice against Violent Crime and all other of the things that are destroying our Nation."

He added: "Yesli Vega is a WARRIOR for America First, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement."

Trump's backing could help Vega with his base, but could also turn off some suburbanites who oppose Trump. The new 7th District's biggest vote trove is a 200,000-vote slice of Prince William. In the 2020 election Trump lost Prince William by more than 60,000 votes.

Spanberger said of Trump's endorsement: "Virginians are exhausted by his division, lies, and hyper-partisanship. Meanwhile, I’m focused on responding to the issues facing Virginians and making sure all voices are heard."

Neither candidate lives in the new district. Spanberger lives in western Henrico County, which had been part of the 7th, along with western Chesterfield County. She said she would not move her family before the end of her current term in early January. Vega lives just outside the district near Manassas Park in the 10th Congressional District.

Three years ago, Vega became the first Hispanic elected to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, representing an area divided between the 7th and the 10th - based in Loudoun and Prince William counties - Republican challenger Hung Cao is trying to unseat Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, in a district that leans Democratic.

Vega said during a public forum last spring before the Republican primary that she "abhors identity politics," but she promised to fight hard for the Hispanic vote to unseat Spanberger.

Hispanic support is not a given, despite her family's flight from war-torn El Salvador in the early 1980s under an immigrant amnesty program approved by then-President Ronald Reagan. Vega was born in Houston.

Prince William

Prince William, where Hispanic residents make up 25.4% of the population, has been on the front line of a ferocious political debate over immigration that was led for years by then-Board Chairman Corey Stewart, a Republican who embraced a hard line on deporting illegal immigrants before Kaine drubbed him by more than a half-million votes in a 2018 U.S. Senate election.

"She has a big obstacle, and that big obstacle she has is the Republican Party," said Carlos Castro, who came to the United States from El Salvador as an illegal immigrant more than 30 years ago and became a successful businessman as the owner of Todo's Neighborhood Markets in Woodbridge and Dumfries.

Castro says he has not taken sides publicly in the congressional election, allowing both campaigns to use his stores for meet-and-greet events. However, he said Vega has to overcome mistrust among Hispanic voters because of her unsuccessful fight to continue Prince William's formal cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in deporting illegal immigrants charged with crimes, whether serious or minor.

In 2020, Prince William dropped its agreement with ICE to help enforce federal immigration law under Section 287 (g) of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, despite Vega's strong opposition in her first year on the board.

"That might come back to bite her," Castro said. "A lot of people love that she did that, but it was not Latino people."

Vega is unrepentant of her support for the county's agreement with ICE under the 287 (g) program, which she describes on her campaign website as "life-saving."

She became a law enforcement officer, first in Alexandria and later in Prince William and Manassas Park, after her brother Eric was wounded and a close friend killed by MS-13, a Salvadoran gang, in 2005 in an attack stemming from mistaken identity.

"When it comes to illegal immigration, for Yesli this is not some abstract, theoretical question - this is real and personal," said Cruz, the Texas senator whose family fled from Cuba after the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro.

He said Vega and other Latina Republican congressional candidates are changing the face of the Republican Party in Virginia and across the country.

"She is an absolute fireball," Cruz said. "I listen to Yesli talk and I'm ready, give me the torch and the pitchfork and let's march together to take America back."

TV ads

The campaign has been dominated by spending on television ads by outside groups - a total of $24 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Spanberger had raised $7.8 million through Sept. 30, compared with $2.3 million for Vega, but outside groups poured in $16.5 million in independent expenditures, primarily to attack one candidate or the other.

The 7th District candidates did not meet for public debate during the campaign, unlike in the 10th, where Wexton and Cao debated three times.

Vega declined an invitation to a debate planned in Fredericksburg last month at the University of Mary Washington, "your college base," she tweeted to Spanberger.

Spanberger withdrew from a scheduled debate in Woodbridge this month after Vega announced a week before that one of the moderators would be a conservative radio show host who has publicly disparaged the Democrat.

Vega won the Republican nomination against five other candidates in a primary election in June. Spanberger won the Democratic nomination without opposition, after the Virginia Supreme Court adopted a final map on Dec. 28 that was less hospitable to Democrats in the 7th than one previously proposed by two special masters.

When Spanberger pushed Youngkin in August for answers on how he will prevent Interstate 95 from shutting down again in adverse weather as it did during a snowstorm in early January, the Republican governor suggested the congresswoman had a political motive.

“I know that Spanberger’s in a tough race and therefore she’s tried to do things to demonstrate, maybe, a connection to her new district,” the governor said.

Last week, Youngkin predicted that Vega would "surf right into Washington" on an electoral red wave.

Del. Candi King, D-Prince William, who joined other local and state Democratic officials for a campaign event in Dumfries last month, said Spanberger "is doing exactly what needs to be done to win this election."

"She has just made herself part of this community," King said, "and with redistricting, that was one of my concerns."

Abortion

Kaine didn't gloss over the risks for Democrats in the midterm elections during an informal meeting this month with Spanberger and about two dozen community leaders, almost all of them women, in the Shores Club in the Potomac Shores development in Dumfries.

"I'm just nervous about this election because I think a lot's at stake for our country," Kaine told them.

For Democrats, the high stakes include access to abortion and reproductive health care for women, which the U.S. Supreme Court threw to states this year by overturning the nearly 50-year precedent that the court previously had set in its Roe v. Wade decision.

The court's ruling in June in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization removed the previous national protection of abortion rights, leaving its regulation to states, but Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., quickly promised to introduce legislation for a national abortion ban of abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for race and incest, or risk to the physical health of the mother.

"Dobbs is a national issue," Spanberger said in remarks after the Dumfries meeting. "It is a very real issue across the 11 localities in this district."

When the court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, Vega celebrated the decision as "a MAJOR VICTORY for the pro-life community across the country." The issue became a bigger part of the campaign after Vega was recorded appearing to question whether a rape victim could be impregnated. Vega has since denied she said it.

Jan. 6

The mob assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to prevent Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden also remains a national issue for Democrats, who say it represents an ongoing attempt by Trump and his Republican allies to discredit the electoral process and undermine democracy. Cruz, who rallied last week for Vega, led efforts in the Senate to decertify electors for Biden from battleground states.

Spanberger was temporarily trapped in the House of Representatives chamber during the assault. She accuses Vega of defending people who broke into the building by physically assaulting the U.S. Capitol Police and District of Columbia officers trying to defend it.

The congresswoman said that's an issue for many voters in the 7th, now part of the Northern Virginia suburbs that are home to many federal employees - including members of the Capitol Police - along with military veterans and defense contractors who are lifeblood to the region's economy.

Spanberger, who also served as an investigator for the U.S. Postal Service before joining the CIA, faults Vega for telling a conservative radio show host this summer that she would vote to shut down the federal government to block funding of Biden's administration.

"That's real pain inflicted on people," she said.

Inflation, parents' rights

For Republicans, the big issues are inflation, crime and parental involvement in education.

In her rally last week, Vega described "the stakes in this election cycle - a crumbling economy, inflation at an all-time high, a humanitarian crisis at our southern border and a deliberate attempt to remove parents from their children's lives."

Vega and the Republican National Congressional Committee, which is funneling $3.7 million to her campaign, have tried to tie Spanberger to a television interview by one of the congresswoman's allies, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William. Guzman said she planned to revive legislation to protect children from child abuse and neglect inflicted or threatened because of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Spanberger quickly opposed the proposal, which Democrats had killed in a House of Delegates subcommittee two years ago and House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, declared dead on arrival if introduced next year. Guzman subsequently said she would not introduce it.

Youngkin seized on a debate gaffe by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe over parental rights in education and it became a turning point in last year's election. The governor has been trying to make his "parents matter" slogan central to the congressional campaigns since Labor Day.

The issue appears to have resonated more in the 10th District, anchored in Loudoun, where school culture wars have played a larger role in the race. Cook Political Report now rates the 10th as "likely Democrat" instead of "solid Democrat."

In the 7th, Cook moved the race from "tossup" to "likely Democrat" this summer, after Democrats made big gains with legislation in Congress, but now it's changed the rating back to "tossup."

"With less than two weeks until Election Day, it looks as if the fundamentals — an unpopular president, deep frustration with the status quo, and stubborn inflation — are ultimately going to define this midterm," Cook said Wednesday in a post on Twitter.

Spanberger acknowledges the economic pain consumers feel because of inflation, but said she is trying to address the root causes with proposals to relieve backlogged supply chains, boost gasoline production and reduce costs for farmers to produce food.

"I'm not a bumper sticker politician," she said. "That's not how you solve problems."

Spanberger contends that improving access to health care is fundamental to reducing inflation by lowering medical costs, particularly prescription drugs for seniors, which is the biggest reason she supported the Inflation Reduction Act, which Biden signed this summer.

Vega and her allies, including Youngkin, portray Spanberger as a liberal Democrat who votes in lock-step with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., but the congresswoman has twice voted against Pelosi as Speaker.

Spanberger also has clashed publicly with Pelosi, notably after Republicans picked up a net 13 seats in the House in 2020, the same year Democrats won the White House. In a leaked caucus conference call, Spanberger called the election "a failure" for House Democrats and warned Pelosi that "we're going to get ... torn apart" in the midterm elections if the party doesn't change its message on issues such as "defunding the police."

Spanberger also opposed the decision, pushed by the party's progressive wing, to link passage of an infrastructure funding bill with bipartisan support to Biden's massive "Build Back Better" package, which had no Republican support.

As a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House, she worked with Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and his allies in the Senate to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last fall and the CHIPS + Science Act this summer to boost domestic production of semiconductor chips.

The Lugar Center and Georgetown University's McCourt School this year named Spanberger the fifth most bipartisan member of Congress, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed her, citing her role on the infrastructure bill.

Vega doesn't buy it.

"My opponent is somebody who talks a big game about being a moderate," she said at the rally last week. "She votes with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi 100 percent of the time. That is far from being a moderate."