State agencies try to sort out scope of Youngkin's telework policy

Virginia's behavioral health agency says its regional staff - including employees in the field - won't be affected by a new telework policy that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued last week.

But within the behavioral health and developmental services agency, it's not clear to staff whether the exemption also applies to people who work mostly in the field across Virginia, but report directly to the central office in Richmond, according to one supervisor.

The policy distinction matters because the telework policy - requiring approval by a Cabinet secretary or the governor's chief of staff for an employee to work remotely more than one day a week - could make it harder to keep employees who work in rural communities far from the office in Richmond.

"We're already in a work force crisis," said the supervisor, who asked not to be identified because of the potential for retaliation.

The new telework policy won't affect most of the 6,400 employees of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services because staff at the state's 12 mental hospitals and other behavioral health facilities have been working in person throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that began more than 26 months ago.

It's not clear how the policy will apply to many of the 58,000 classified employees in executive branch agencies or those who work for public colleges and universities that are supported by the state but set their own policies for most of their workforce.

The Department of Human Resources Management - the state's personnel office - doesn't know how many state employees have been working remotely under the old telework policy during the past two years because of the pandemic. Most state offices closed temporarily because of the public health emergency, which killed at least 11 state workers, including two at state mental hospitals.

In the 2019 fiscal year, before the pandemic began, only 26% of state executive branch jobs were eligible for telework, or about 15,000 employees. Of those eligible workers, only 19%, or about 2,900, had agreements to work remotely.

The numbers have been much higher during the pandemic, as telework became essential both to protect employee health and help them balance their work with personal lives, which also were disrupted by the closure of schools, child care facilities and other support programs.

For example, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services employs 560 people in its central office, which includes staff based in Richmond and in regional offices across Virginia.

Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson for the department, estimated that before the pandemic the central office included about 300 people with agreements to work remotely for a varying number of days. "At times during the pandemic, all central office staff worked remotely," she said.

Cunningham said Thursday that regional office staff would not have to apply by May 20 for permission to work remotely from their home office under the new policy, which will take effect on July 5, replacing all of existing telework agreements.

"These regional positions are licensing, human rights or other positions who work in the field," she said in an email on Wednesday. "Telework agreements are not required for those positions; they will continue to carry out their positions as they always have."

Cunningham said Thursday that field workers for state-level programs also would not have to apply for permissions to work remotely under the new telework policy.

But the supervisor who spoke confidentially with the Richmond Times-Dispatch said that has not been clear to employees, raising concerns about the ability to keep staff who may not be able to commute to an office regularly because of distance, cost and family considerations, such as disabled children or ailing parents.

Public colleges and universities also are determining which of their employees must apply for permission to work remotely for one or more days a week under the new policy, which says that it applies to all state employees.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said last week that the new telework policy would apply to employees at colleges and universities who fall under the Department of Human Resource Management, rather than their institutions' personnel systems.

For example, Virginia Commonwealth University employs about 6,600 people, but only about 500 wage employees remain under the state personnel system. Of those, 187 have telework agreements under the old policy that Youngkin is replacing.

VCU has its own telework policy, which it updated in January.

One thing is clear about the new policy: It won't apply to employees in the legislative and judicial branches, or independent entities such as the Virginia Retirement System, Lottery, State Corporation Commission and Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

"But they can adopt our policy or a similar teleworking policy," Porter, the governor's spokesperson, said last week.

Reporter Eric Kolenich contributed to this story.