State agrees Va. House candidates can gather signatures by mail and online because of pandemic

Democratic candidates for the Virginia House of Delegates will be allowed to gather signatures online and by mail this year to get their names on the ballot.

The decision stems from a Thursday agreement in Richmond Circuit Court. Several Democratic House candidates filed a lawsuit against the Department of Elections early this month asking that they be able to gather signatures in a safe way because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic candidates who want to appear on the June 8 primary ballot need to collect 125 signatures from qualified voters in their districts by March 25.

This year, voters signing a petition can send it by mail or email to a candidate's campaign.