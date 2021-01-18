State agriculture commissioner among Virginians picked for jobs in Biden administration

Lawrence Jackson, a Richmond native, has been chosen as the official photographer for Harris, who will become the first woman and person of color to serve as vice president.

Goff, 36, has worked for 12 years for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., including seven as his director of the House floor operations, the first African-American in that role. A graduate of St. Gertrude's High School in Richmond, she will work in the White House as the primary liaison between Biden and the members of the House of Representatives. Democrats hold a majority in the House and a working majority in the equally divided Senate with Harris breaking tie votes as vice president.

"It's unified government now," she said in an interview on Monday. "Obviously, there are a lot of challenges that need to be addressed."

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said Goff has "done exceedingly well" in her work for Hoyer and is confident she will do the same for Biden.

"He couldn't have picked a better person to come in and hit the ground running on day one than Shuwanza," McEachin said last week.

Her parents, both retired, live in the Mechanicsville area, where they moved from the Bronx borough of New York City when she was 11 years old. "I still consider Richmond home," she said.