State Board of Elections certifies election results, clock starts for recount petitions

The State Board of Elections on Monday voted 5-0 to certify Virginia’s Nov. 2 election results, confirming the GOP sweep for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and control of the House of Delegates.
The new GOP House majority still comes with a caveat. The statewide certification starts the clock ticking for two Democratic incumbents who lost House races in Hampton Roads by less than 1 percentage point. They have until Nov. 29 to petition their local courts for a recount.
In District 91, Del. Martha Mugler, D-Hampton, trails Republican A.C. Cordoza by 94 votes, or 0.33%. In District 85, Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, trails Republican Karen Greenhalgh by 127 votes, or 0.44%. The state would pay for recounts in either case, because the contests are within one half of a percentage point.
Republicans are poised to take control of the House with 52 seats to Democrats’ 48. House Republicans on Sunday tapped Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, to become speaker of the House and Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, to become House majority leader.
Also Sunday, House Democrats chose current House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, to serve as House minority leader. They chose Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, the current majority leader, to serve as caucus chair.
Without mentioning former President Donald Trump, Chris Piper, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections, told members of the Board of Elections on Monday that Virginia’s elections occurred as some people raised questions about election integrity in Virginia and across the country.
“I’m happy to report, as I did that evening on [Nov. 2], that we conducted a safe, secure and incredibly smooth election,” Piper said.
In the Nov. 2 election, 675,000 more Virginians cast ballots than in the 2017 contest for governor.
“Expanding access is giving more Virginians the ability to cast their ballots and do so successfully, and it shows that we can still have robust competition and strong races throughout,” said Piper, referring to election laws that allowed for no-excuse absentee voting, a 45-day window for early voting and use of drop boxes for ballots.
The chairman of the elections board is Robert Brink, a Democrat who represented Arlington County in the House of Delegates from 1998 to 2014 and held two posts in Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration. The vice chair is Republican John O’Bannon, a physician who represented Henrico County in the House of Delegates from 2001 to 2018. The secretary of the board is Jamilah D. LeCruise, an attorney who manages her own law practice in Norfolk.
The other board members are Donald Merricks, a business owner and community leader from Pittsylvania County, and Angela Chiang, a founding member of the Asian & Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia.
So far, the state has received one notice of a recount request, from Prince George County, where six votes separate the top two candidates for sheriff out of more than 12,500 cast.
Board members playfully asked Piper whether Virginia would have a new use for “the glass bowl,” a reference to a 2018 tie-breaker in a key contest for the House.
In January 2018, James Alcorn, then-chairman of the State Board of Elections, drew a film canister from a blue-and-white, handcrafted bowl loaned by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Alcorn pulled out a strip of paper with the name of Del. David Yancey, R-Newport News, breaking a tie and putting Republicans on track to keep what was then their 51-49 edge in the House.
Piper said Monday: “Anybody who needs to borrow the glass bowl is welcome to it, but I hope that the process will bear out and we’ll see a definitive result in those races.”
