State Board of Elections certifies election results, clock starts for recount petitions

“I’m happy to report, as I did that evening on [Nov. 2], that we conducted a safe, secure and incredibly smooth election,” Piper said.

In the Nov. 2 election, 675,000 more Virginians cast ballots than in the 2017 contest for governor.

“Expanding access is giving more Virginians the ability to cast their ballots and do so successfully, and it shows that we can still have robust competition and strong races throughout,” said Piper, referring to election laws that allowed for no-excuse absentee voting, a 45-day window for early voting and use of drop boxes for ballots.

The chairman of the elections board is Robert Brink, a Democrat who represented Arlington County in the House of Delegates from 1998 to 2014 and held two posts in Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s administration. The vice chair is Republican John O’Bannon, a physician who represented Henrico County in the House of Delegates from 2001 to 2018. The secretary of the board is Jamilah D. LeCruise, an attorney who manages her own law practice in Norfolk.

The other board members are Donald Merricks, a business owner and community leader from Pittsylvania County, and Angela Chiang, a founding member of the Asian & Latino Solidarity Alliance of Central Virginia.