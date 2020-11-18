State Board of Elections unanimously certifies Virginia's election results

Virginia's State Board of Elections voted 3-0 Wednesday afternoon to certify the state's election results, two days later than expected because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Richmond's voter registration office.
The board's members are chairman Robert H. Brink, a Democrat who represented Arlington in the House of Delegates from 1998 to 2014, vice chairman John O'Bannon, a Republican who represented Henrico in the House from 2001 to 2018 and secretary Jamilah D. LeCruise, a Norfolk lawyer.
The state certified its votes for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House elections and state constitutional amendments, in a 10-minute meeting with no comment from board members or the public.
Virginia's certification comes as former Vice President Joe Biden prepares to assume the presidency and President Donald Trump continues to sow doubt about the national election.
In Virginia lawmakers and elections officials already are talking about potential changes to how the state reports election results on election night. In this unprecedented election during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 2.8 million Virginians voted in advance, either in person or via mail ballots.
Many localities did not report their advance votes - which skewed Democratic - until after 11 p.m. on election night, which led to late swings from Republicans to Democrats in a number of contests.
Following the vote, O'Bannon told the meeting's participants that "if we find things to do more efficiently" it would be beneficial to get the data as soon as possible so that the General Assembly might be ready to take action in the January session.
Democrats carried Virginia for a fourth straight presidential election after Republicans won the state's electoral votes in every presidential contest from 1968 through 2004.
Among the numbers of note:
* As of Nov. 1, Virginia had 5,97 million registered voters. Virginia's 74% voter turnout is up from 72% in 2016. The state's voter registration figure rose from 5.52 million in 2016.
* In winning a third term, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., received a Virginia record 2.46 million votes, topping Biden's tally of 2.41 million. Both topped Warner's previous state record. He received nearly 2.37 million votes when he won his first Senate term in 2008.
* While they lost their races, Trump and Republican Senate candidate Daniel Gade posted the two highest vote totals ever recorded for GOP candidates in Virginia. Trump received 1.96 million votes and Gade received 1.93 million.
* The GOP's previous high marks came in 2012, when presidential nominee Mitt Romney received 1.82 million votes while losing to President Barack Obama and George Allen garnered 1.78 million votes while losing a U.S. Senate race to Democrat Tim Kaine.
