State Board of Elections unanimously certifies Virginia's election results

Virginia's State Board of Elections voted 3-0 Wednesday afternoon to certify the state's election results, two days later than expected because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Richmond's voter registration office.

The board's members are chairman Robert H. Brink, a Democrat who represented Arlington in the House of Delegates from 1998 to 2014, vice chairman John O'Bannon, a Republican who represented Henrico in the House from 2001 to 2018 and secretary Jamilah D. LeCruise, a Norfolk lawyer.

The state certified its votes for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House elections and state constitutional amendments, in a 10-minute meeting with no comment from board members or the public.

Virginia's certification comes as former Vice President Joe Biden prepares to assume the presidency and President Donald Trump continues to sow doubt about the national election.

In Virginia lawmakers and elections officials already are talking about potential changes to how the state reports election results on election night. In this unprecedented election during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 2.8 million Virginians voted in advance, either in person or via mail ballots.