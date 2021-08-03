State budget, politics collide as House rejects amendments, Senate set to act on 142

House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said Democrats gave Republicans no choice by shutting them out of the budget process and giving them just two minutes to explain their amendments before killing them.

"At the end of the day, we had some different ideas we thought had merit," Gilbert said in an interview after the votes. "Just different priorities."

The differences between the parties are much the same in the Senate, where members are not facing re-election this year, but the tone and process were friendlier. Democrats agreed to wait a day before acting on proposed amendments and Republicans promised not to hold up final action on the budget on Wednesday.

Not all of the amendments proposed in the Senate came from Republicans. Sen. Chap Petersen of Fairfax City, a business-minded Democrat, called for state workers to return to their offices. He also wants the Department of Motor Vehicles to open its doors to walk-in traffic after responding only to appointments since the COVID-19 pandemic began 17 months ago.

Petersen wants the state human resources department to report on how many state employees are back in the office or still working remotely, although he said he plans to withdraw an amendment that would require them to return to work in person within 30 days.