State budget, politics collide as House rejects amendments, Senate set to act on 142

The House of Delegates and Senate are set to adopt separate plans Wednesday for spending about $3.5 billion in federal aid, but in the end their budgets may look the same.
Any differences depend on the Senate, which is set to act on 142 amendments lawmakers proposed to the budget bill that Gov. Ralph Northam introduced after working closely with Democratic legislative leaders on how to spend $4.3 billion that Virginia received under the American Rescue Plan Act..
Democrats ensured on Tuesday that there would be no changes to the spending plan in the House. In party-line votes, they briskly rejected three packages of Republican amendments in a confrontation that openly crossed the line from legislating to politicking, with Virginia's top statewide offices and all 100 House seats up for election in November.
House Republicans had fashioned a sweeping budget substitute "in consultation with our statewide ticket" for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, spokesman Garren Shipley said in a briefing for news media.
Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, attacked Attorney General Mark Herring, the Democrat he hopes to unseat in November, in pitching a proposal to reduce gun violence by locking up repeat offenders.
And Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, an unsuccessful candidate for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor, proposed a scholarship program for historically Black colleges and universities, a campaign promise by Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin that Democrats said ignored federal aid sent directly to the institutions.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said Democrats gave Republicans no choice by shutting them out of the budget process and giving them just two minutes to explain their amendments before killing them.
"At the end of the day, we had some different ideas we thought had merit," Gilbert said in an interview after the votes. "Just different priorities."
The differences between the parties are much the same in the Senate, where members are not facing re-election this year, but the tone and process were friendlier. Democrats agreed to wait a day before acting on proposed amendments and Republicans promised not to hold up final action on the budget on Wednesday.
Not all of the amendments proposed in the Senate came from Republicans. Sen. Chap Petersen of Fairfax City, a business-minded Democrat, called for state workers to return to their offices. He also wants the Department of Motor Vehicles to open its doors to walk-in traffic after responding only to appointments since the COVID-19 pandemic began 17 months ago.
Petersen wants the state human resources department to report on how many state employees are back in the office or still working remotely, although he said he plans to withdraw an amendment that would require them to return to work in person within 30 days.
"Number one, we have to have some accountability about where our state work force is," he said in an interview on Tuesday. "Number two, we have to have a policy on return to work."
Petersen called reopening DMV offices to walk-in business "a no-brainer."
"I don't call Jiffy Lube and ask for an appointment," he said. "We have to have walk-in service."
One of the biggest concerns voiced by Republicans in both chambers was the disparity in how the state would compensate Virginia State Police compared with other law enforcement agencies. State troopers would receive one-time bonuses of $5,000 each this year under the proposed budget, while sheriff's deputies, correctional officers and regional jail officers would receive $1,000 each.
Local police officers wouldn't receive any bonus from the state under the proposed bill.
"There is money in here to respect all of our police officers," Gilbert said of the Republicans' budget substitute, which echoed a proposal by Youngkin to give a $5,000 retention bonus "to any sworn officer."
The budget Northam and Democratic leaders proposed includes $40 million in one-time federal funds to boost state police compensation this year and in the first year of the two-year budget the governor will propose in December. He also has promised to use state funds for state police pay in the second year to help fill more than 300 vacant jobs for sworn officers.
The Virginia Sheriffs' Association is concerned about the widening disparity between budget support for deputies and state police, which received an extra 3% raise this year on top of the 5% hike for all state and state-supported local employees.
"We're looking for equitable treatment so we don't continue to lose our people," John Jones, executive director of the association, said Tuesday, citing a 35% turnover rate at sheriffs' departments.
Equitable state support also is a concern for 120 private and nonprofit providers of services for 30,000 Virginians with developmental or intellectual disabilities.
With the minimum wage set to rise a total of $2 an hour, they say they want the same treatment as home health aides, who were to receive a 12.5% increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates on Jan. 1 under the current budget. The increase will apply to personal care attendants who work directly for Medicaid recipients and aides at home health agencies.
The budget bill would use additional federal Medicaid money under the American Rescue Plan Act to accelerate those increases, retroactive to July 1, for all home health and community based service providers.
However, providers of community services to disabled Virginians say the higher rates would end for them on Jan. 1. Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, has proposed an amendment to bridge the gap until the beginning of the next budget on July 1, when they expect their Medicaid rates to rise so they can hire and retain employees.
Otherwise, providers won't be able to safely operate, said Jennifer Fidura, a lobbyist for the Virginia Network of Private Providers. "We don't have any choice, and it's terrifying,"
Republicans in the House and Senate also called for the state to deposit $1.3 billion in the Virginian Unemployment Trust Fund to fully replenish the record level of reserves that were depleted by an unprecedented 1.6 million unemployment claims during the pandemic.
Northam proposed to deposit $862 million in the trust fund to ensure that no business would face higher payroll taxes next year in order to replenish the reserve. Some Senate Republicans also propose to end enhanced federal unemployment benefits to Virginians immediately, although those payments already are set to expire on Labor Day under the federal law.
House Republicans wanted to change the way the state would distribute money to public school systems for upgrading buildings - not just ventilation systems - and give money to families to compensate them for their children being forced to learn from home during the pandemic.
They also wanted to spend all of the federal aid, while Northam proposed to hold back $800 million as a hedge against a new surge in the pandemic and Democratic budget leaders want to bank up to $1 billion.
House Democrats rejected the proposed GOP package by a vote of 53-43. and the proposals by Miyares and Davis by votes of 54-43.
“Two minutes. That’s the amount of time Virginia House Democrats were willing to listen to any ideas that didn’t come from a select few of their leaders," Gilbert said in a written statement after the votes.
House Appropriations Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said the primary aim of the budget bill was "to get aid to the families and businesses that need it."
"We are not here to amend the commonwealth's [two-year] budget, make withdrawals from the general fund [of state revenues] or attempt to legislate through the budget unnecessarily," Torian told the House. "There has been exceptional communications between the [Northam] administration and both legislative bodies in formulating this relief package."
(804) 649-6964