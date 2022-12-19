State commission on rules objects to Youngkin's K-12 transgender policy

A state commission that reviews administrative rules voted 5-4 along party lines on Monday to object to the Youngkin administration’s proposed K-12 transgender policy.

The committee’s vote is essentially a recommendation for deferral, and does not by itself stop the policies from going into effect.

The monthslong debate over the legality and ethics of the proposal continued Monday at a meeting of the Joint Commission for Administrative Rules, a legislative panel that reviews and can influence implementation of rulemaking and regulations like the Virginia Department of Education’s transgender policy proposal.

The policy, which the Youngkin administration released in September, would require parental approval of changes to a student’s name, nicknames or pronouns used at school.

It would also require students to use school bathrooms that match their birth sex “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires” and require student participation in school athletics to be based on students’ birth sex.

Commission member Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William — who in 2018 became the nation’s first openly transgender state legislator — pointed out that the 2020 law that directed the state education department to create such policies explicitly prohibits athletics from being part of the policies.

Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera did not clearly answer Roem's question about the administration's basis for introducing athletics into the policy. Guidera said the administration’s goal was to clarify its position on the topic.

“As a mother of two daughters who were competitive ski racers in high school, I can't imagine them being forced to compete with athletes whose male bodies, in a weight and muscle mass, are able to produce different speeds doing the same exact race course because of the law of physics,” Guidera said. “This is about science. All of our daughters deserve a chance to compete in a fair way.”

The Youngkin proposal violates state and federal law, Roem said Monday.

“It is evident based on the testimony today that the model policy draft was never ready for prime time, by the governor's administration's own standard, and by their own statements today,” Roem said in an interview.

“It was not ready for prime time when it was released and I do not believe that there is a way for them to make it ready for prime time other than to get rid of the whole thing, and just allow the current inclusive policy to remain.”

The proposed policies would replace the K-12 transgender policies written under then-Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration last year that provided additional protections for transgender and nonbinary students.

Guidera said the proposed changes are about restoring power to parents.

“Children do not belong to the state. They belong to families,” Guidera said Monday.

“As a parent, I cannot imagine the teacher keeping me in the dark (if) my daughter was going through the most important decision of her life.”

Virginians on both sides of the issue spoke with furor during the public comment period, which lasted more than an hour.

Opponents of the policy say it would inflict serious harm on transgender and nonbinary students and violate the rights of students, their parents, and school employees.

Stephanie Wirt, a teacher in rural central Virginia, said students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe in school.

“I have seen the damage done to kids whose parents don't support them,” Wirt said. “This policy prohibits teachers and school personnel from doing our jobs of preparing students to be productive members of society.”

Since the document was released in September, it has been widely denounced by LGBTQ advocates and organizations, and prompted thousands of Virginia students across the state to walk out of school on Sept. 27 in protest.

While some proponents of the policy said they generally do not support transgender youth, many argued that the proposed policies ensure that parents are not cut out of the relationship between their children.

“Parents — not government employees — are a child's first, best and most loving guide,” said Will Estrada of Loudoun County, who serves as president of the Parental Rights Foundation.

Guidera on Monday did not give an estimated timeline for implementation of the policies, but said the department is still reviewing public comments on the document.

The guidance will go into effect after final approval by State Superintendent Jillian Balow.

