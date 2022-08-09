State completes move from Chester data center into computer 'cloud'

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency completed the move this summer from the former Commonwealth Enterprises Solution Center in Chester that had housed computer servers that support 65 executive branch state agencies.
The move coincided with the state's migration of those agencies into the "cloud" - digitally interconnected networks that VITA says will allow safer storage of critical information while improving service and the ability to respond to outages.
"This is a milestone to be celebrated," Chief Information Officer Robert Osmond said in the IT agency's announcement on Tuesday.
"I'm especially proud of our agency and supplier partnerships that have made this project successful," said Osmond, whom Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed to lead VITA after his first choice, former Kansas CIO Phil Wittmer, resigned earlier this year. "Together we have achieved our goals on-time, on-budget and are ready for continuous innovation."
The migration to the cloud, first ordered in 2018 by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, followed the transformation of VITA from an agency served solely by Northrop Grumman Corp. under a 13-year, $2.4 billion contract, to a network of eight vendors for different components of state IT services.
The premature end of the contract with Northrop Grumman in 2018 also hastened the state's departure from the 193,000-square-foot data center the company had leased in Chester to house servers for executive branch agencies. Most of the 350 employees of Northrop Grumman who worked at the center shifted to jobs for the eight companies that began serving the state under the new model.
Now, VITA is supplying those services through a much smaller, more remote operation in co-located space at the 1.3 million-square-foot data center campus that Quality Technology Services, generally known as QTS, runs in the former Qimonda semiconductor plant in White Oak Technology Park in Henrico.
