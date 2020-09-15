State considers $200 million aid request for K-12 as federal money fills gaps

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Ralph Northam is urgently reviewing a request of $200 million in federal funds to help Virginia public school divisions operate in a school year like no other, after the coronavirus pandemic forced most public schools in Virginia to rely on remote learning.

Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told legislators on Tuesday that the governor's office received the request from the Department of Education the previous evening, as the state considers using a big chunk of money it has received under the federal CARES Act to augment other federal emergency relief that has gone directly to the state public education system.

The $200 million represents an expenditure of $160 per pupil to help school divisions with testing to detect and control the spread of COVID-19, as well as money for additional staffing, personal protective equipment, transportation and upgrade of technological systems for delivering instruction remotely. Layne said the U.S. Department of Treasury has released guidance that would allow states to provide up to $500 per pupil to school divisions without the normal documentation required under the CARES Act.