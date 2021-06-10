State could use more than $1 billion in federal aid to boost unemployment trust fund, protect businesses

Meanwhile, employers are alarmed at a potential increase in their state payroll taxes from $90 to $360 an employee, which business advocates say would cripple their ability to hire workers.

Nicole Riley, Virginia director of the National Federation of Independent Business, asked the assembly to use Rescue Plan Act money to shield businesses from those increases, as other states have done.

"This is clearly COVID relief," Riley said in an interview on Thursday. "These are businesses and employers that never would have made these layoffs if it hadn't been for government-mandated closures."

"Going from $90 to $360 in your payroll tax makes it more expensive for you to hire somebody," she said.

Northam buffered businesses from higher payroll taxes by using $210 million from the federal CARES Act to cover the cost of unemployment benefits for workers furloughed in the early part of the pandemic last year. However, Riley said the money covered only the costs from layoffs and furloughs in the second quarter - from April 1 through June 30 - not those made in early March or the second half of the year.