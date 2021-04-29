State eases outdoors mask policy for vaccinated people, to match CDC guidelines

Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday updated the state's rules on mask wearing in order to match new federal guidelines which say fully vaccinated people need not wear masks outdoors if alone or in small groups.

The state still requires people to wear masks at large events like graduations ceremonies, concerts or sporting events.

"The CDC’s recommendations underscore what we have said all along — vaccinations are the way we will put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal life,” Northam said in a statement.

Northam said the state's decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases and its rising vaccination rate "has made it possible to ease mitigation measures in a thoughtful and measured manner. "

The governor also revised his executive order in order to hasten by more than two weeks an increase in the allowable number of spectators for outdoor recreational sports. Effective immediately, up to 1,000 spectators may attend such events. Virginia had planned to implement that change as of May 15.

Northam said the change will allow more spectators to attend remaining games during high school sports and summer sports.