State employees, legislators decry Youngkin's new telework policy

Gov. Glenn Youngkin ended "Public Service Recognition Week" by announcing a new telework policy that confused and demoralized many state government employees who have survived the COVID-19 pandemic by mostly working from their homes.

Youngkin launched the new policy hurriedly on Thursday evening as details publicly emerged that appeared to contradict the message that the governor and his top staff had sought to deliver - a promise of flexibility for some 55,000 workers in 65 executive branch agencies in where and how they do their jobs.

Instead, state employees and agency heads say the policy reduces flexibility for agencies in allowing their employees to work remotely by requiring approval by a Cabinet secretary or the governor's chief of staff for any employee to telework more than one day a week, beginning on July 5.

"People think it's ironic that this is how the governor chose to communicate with people in Public Service Week," said one state agency director, who asked to remain anonymous because of potential retaliation.

The new policy removes much of the flexibility and discretion that agency heads had in permitting employees to work remotely before the pandemic began more than 26 months ago, the director said, instead limiting their authority to grant no more than one day of telework to an employee each week.

"I think it certainly makes us less competitive with the private sector," the director said. "I don't think there's any doubt about it."

Youngkin and his top aides agree that the new policy will limit the latitude of state agency heads to depart from the new standards, which they say is necessary to improve the delivery of services to the public.

"We want to standardize workplace policies and practices across executive agencies to enable customer-centric services, top-tier education, safety and security, and prosperity for Virginia," Chief of Staff Jeff Goettman said in a letter to employees on Thursday that included the actual policy, which the governor's office had not distributed to the news media when it announced the initiative.

The new policy says that all state employees must return to their offices by July 5, working in person five days a week unless they receive approval of a "standard telework agreement." Employees could apply for telework permission under the agreements, beginning on Friday.

The administration plans to complete reviewing the applications by May 20 and approve them by June 3, although the press release announcing the initiative set an approval deadline of June 30.

Agency heads can approve one day of telework a week, or temporary telework of up to two weeks because of family illness, school closing or other unavoidable circumstances.

Goettman, a former private equity executive and investment banker who ran Youngkin's successful gubernatorial campaign last year, would have the final word under the policy on whether an employee could work remotely for more than two days a week.

In response, a "Concerned Commonwealth Employee" sent the governor's chief of staff an email message on Friday that denounced the new policy as counter-productive to government efficiency that the anonymous worker said had improved "in a teleworking environment" during the pandemic.

"To reward the employees of the Commonwealth for finding new and better ways to do things, along with going against numerous research studies that demonstrate that companies that want to attract Millennials and Gen Z employees MUST offer teleworking and flexibility in a work environment, you spit in our faces," the employee said in the message, copied to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

"Millennials and Gen Z employees do not want to be gophers" in cubicles "and neither do state employees who have figured out better ways to accomplish their work," the message states.

Two other state employees who spoke The Times-Dispatch on condition of anonymity said the new policy is too broad and inflexible for defining telework opportunities in more than five dozen agencies.

"It's disappointing that such a broad brush would be painted with such a diverse workforce," said one employee, who noted that it would apply one standard to "people who live in very different ways and work in very different ways."

Another employee, who has worked in two state agencies, said the new policy "feels hostile to state employees and the relationships we have with our supervisors."

"It is especially concerning to roll back telework flexibilities even further than pre-pandemic levels, especially given the lack of a vaccine mandate," the employee said in a text message after verifying state employment.

"I am also not aware of any evidence that demonstrates 'productivity' and service levels have declined since the state workforce became mostly remote," the person added. "So this comes across as little more than a control-seeking solution in search of a problem."

Not all of the reaction to the policy was negative. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney welcomed it Friday as a way to return vitality to downtown, where the seat of government is a major source of business for retailers.

"Thank you @GovernorVA for this decision," tweeted Stoney, a close ally of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat whom Youngkin defeated in November. "It will help bring more people back into downtown Richmond, supporting our local economy!"

But two Richmond legislators expressed concern about the new policy and its effect on the many state employees who live in their districts.

"Obviously, it's a lot of micromanaging," said Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, a Verizon lawyer who had been teleworking before the pandemic, called the policy ill-conceived and out of step with industry trends.

"It just seems like a very bureaucratic and top-down approach that I'm a little surprised about," she said.

McClellan said she is receiving phone calls and email messages from concerned state employees, including some who work at Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Medical Center, who aren't sure if the policy applies to them.

"That's not clear," she said.

Employees at public colleges and universities often work for both the state and under outside grants, and higher education institutions enjoy varying levels of autonomy in setting policy.

Youngkin Press Secretary Macaulay Porter said application of the policy "depends on the employee at the colleges and universities and whether they fall under" the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management.

Independent state bodies - such as the Virginia Retirement System, State Corporation Commission, Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and Lottery - "are not required to but they can adopt our policy or a similar teleworking policy," Porter said.

McClellan acknowledged that there is little the General Assembly can do to change the policy, which doesn't apply to legislative or judicial agencies. "This is a policy that applies to executive branch agencies."

The senator, a member of the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee, said telework policies "should be decided by agency heads and team leaders."

Secretary of Administration Lyn McDermid said in a briefing of The Times-Dispatch on Thursday - before the policy itself became public - that decisions about teleworking will depend on the nature of the job and the needs of the agency.

But McDermid said, “The people who understand the work will determine what will be the appropriate schedule — the supervisor and the employee.”

McClellan said that sounds right, but added, "That's not what the policy says."