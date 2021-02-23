State GOP leaders opt for drive-up convention at Liberty University to nominate candidates

Some Republicans were concerned that driving to one location would be difficult for people in parts of the state far from Lynchburg or people who don’t have cars.

Among the candidates for governor, Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, was not impressed. A single-location convention will include far fewer participants than other options would have.

“I would like the VA GOP State Central Committee to answer a question,” she tweeted during the meeting. “1,962,430 voters voted for President Trump in Virginia. How are you going to accommodate these people who will want to cast a vote for our statewide candidates?”

Their decision came after two other proposals failed to get enough support to pass. A canvass, also known as a “firehouse primary,” would have place one polling location in every jurisdiction across the state for Republicans to vote. Another proposal that failed would have created an unassembled convention, like the party used last year to nominate its U.S. Senate candidate, Daniel Gade.