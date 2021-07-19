State leaders fill regulatory boards that will oversee marijuana legalization

Virginia’s upcoming recreational marijuana market will be subject to intense regulation from state officials, namely, a new regulatory board Gov. Ralph Northam filled out on Monday.

The Cannabis Control Authority will work to launch Virginia’s new adult-use marijuana market in 2024 and ensure compliance with state rules from there on out. Northam on Monday named five people to the authority’s board of directors, which has legal power over the agency.

The five people who will sit on the board are:

* Neil Amin of Henrico, the CEO of hotel operator Shamin Hotels, will serve as the chair of the board. Shamin Hotels owns and operates over 60 hotels across six states and is based in Richmond. Amin previously worked for Goldman Sachs, and has served on the Virginia Treasury Board, Virginia Small Business Financing Authority, and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates. (Shamin Hotels owns the building within which the Richmond Times-Dispatch's downtown offices are located.)

* Michael Jerome Massie, a lawyer from Portsmouth, will be the vice chair of the board. Massie is a trial lawyer with his own practice, and previously worked as a prosecutor for the city of Portsmouth.