State panel announces sculptor of Barbara Johns statue for U.S. Capitol

Sculptor Steven Weitzman, whose works include a bronze of Frederick Douglass for the U.S. Capitol, will sculpt Virginia's statue of teenage civil rights heroine Barbara Johns for the Statuary Hall collection.

The Johns statue will replace Virginia's statue of Confederate Robert E. Lee which the state removed from the U.S. Capitol in December 2020.

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, chair of the Commission For Historical Statues in the United States Capitol, announced the selection Wednesday during a meeting at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Johns was 16 years old in April 1951 when she led a student walkout at Moton High School in Farmville to protest the segregated school's substandard facilities.

Civil rights lawyers Oliver Hill Sr. and Spottswood Robinson took up the case and it became part of Brown vs. Board of Education, the landmark case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled race-based school segregation unconstitutional in 1954.

"I'm just deeply grateful to be here and to have been chosen to create this monumental - in so many ways - piece that is representative of a most heroic person," Weitzman said Wednesday.

He noted that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was still in graduate school at Boston University when Johns "had this vision and took it upon herself to create this event, with her righteous indignation, and gather her school together to walk out."

Johns went on to graduate from Drexel University, married William Powell, raised a family and worked as a librarian in Philadelphia, where she died in 1991.

Three of Barbara Johns' siblings - brothers Robert Johns and Ernest Johns and sister, Joan Johns Cobbs - attended Wednesday's meeting.

Robert Johns said that while the family appreciates other tributes to Barbara Johns, including her depiction on the Virginia Civil Rights Monument at the state Capitol, and in a commissioned portrait that once hung at the Executive Mansion, those likenesses did not capture his sister's appearance as a teenager.

He said his family wants to participate in final approval of the sculpture - a request to which Weitzman readily agreed.

"We really want it to look like Barbara," Robert Johns said. "I would like, if my parents were alive," for them "to be able to look at that statue and say, 'That's my daughter,' " he said.

Weitzman told Robert Johns: "The Johns family won't merely have final approval on what it will look like. If you will allow me, you will be making sure that she will look exactly like what you remember."

Robert Johns told the panel in 2021 that the family has few images of his sister as a teenager because someone burned the family’s home in Prince Edward County to the ground after the Supreme Court’s ruling on school segregation.

Weitzman's conception of the sculpture - which is subject to modifications in consultation with the panel - features Barbara Johns as a 16-year-old schoolgirl, with her left hand touching a podium and her right hand holding a book aloft - symbolizing her action to rally fellow students and highlighting the importance of education.

According to his website, Weitzman's prominent works include a sculpture on the grounds of the United Nations in New York for the UN's 40th anniversary, a hand-carved sculpture from a 30-foot oak for the entrance to the National Zoo in Washington and the bronze of Douglass, commissioned by the D.C. Commission on the Arts & Humanities.

In December 2020, the commission voted to recommend to lawmakers that the state produce a statue of Johns to replace Virginia’s statue of Lee that had stood at the U.S. Capitol for 111 years.

Virginia lawmakers signed off on the panel’s recommendation of Johns in 2021.

The Lee statue that Virginia removed from the U.S. Capitol is now on display at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture as part of an exhibition called “The Lost Cause: Myths, Monuments and Murals.”

Close 1 of 5 Barbara Johns In February 2017 then-Gov. Terry R. McAuliffe greeted Joan Johns Cobbs, sister of Barbara Johns, during the dedication ceremony of the Barbara Johns Building in Richmond. The portrait at left is based on a photo of Barbara Johns in her cap and gown. Barbara Johns Attorney General Mark Herring. Barbara Johns Joan Johns Cobbs, sister of Barbara Johns, speaks during the dedication ceremony of the Barbara Johns Building in Richmond on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. 20170224_MET_XGR_BB02 The first several rows of seats were filled with family members at the dedication of the Barbara Johns Building in Richmond, VA Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The renovated structure now houses the Virginia Attorney General's office. 20170224_MET_XGR_BB01 Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, at podium, foreground, gestures as he adresses the crowd at the dedication of the Barbara Johns Building in Richmond, VA Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The renovated structure now houses the Virginia Attorney General's office. PHOTOS: Barbara Johns Building Dedication 1 of 5 Barbara Johns In February 2017 then-Gov. Terry R. McAuliffe greeted Joan Johns Cobbs, sister of Barbara Johns, during the dedication ceremony of the Barbara Johns Building in Richmond. The portrait at left is based on a photo of Barbara Johns in her cap and gown. Barbara Johns Attorney General Mark Herring. Barbara Johns Joan Johns Cobbs, sister of Barbara Johns, speaks during the dedication ceremony of the Barbara Johns Building in Richmond on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. 20170224_MET_XGR_BB02 The first several rows of seats were filled with family members at the dedication of the Barbara Johns Building in Richmond, VA Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The renovated structure now houses the Virginia Attorney General's office. 20170224_MET_XGR_BB01 Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, at podium, foreground, gestures as he adresses the crowd at the dedication of the Barbara Johns Building in Richmond, VA Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The renovated structure now houses the Virginia Attorney General's office.