State prepares to close Capitol Square, denies permits for Lobby Day, citing possible 'civil unrest'

"DGS accepts applications in the order in which they were received and only permits one event for a given time," she said. "In the end, we were working with these four groups on how to allow their events to proceed while adhering to Executive Order 72, which limits gatherings to 10 people."

Instead of gathering at Capitol Square for Lobby Day, the VCDL plans to bring car caravans to Richmond on Monday from around Virginia. The organization says its four main caravans will start near Staunton, Fairfax County, Hampton and Emporia and that nine "sub-caravans" will be heading to Richmond from other localities around the state.

VCDL is telling its members who wish to stop and visit the downtown area, "You can be armed and carry a sign, as VCDL is not doing an event in Richmond." Among instructions to its members are not to block sidewalks or traffic and that: "If posted, Richmond government buildings and parks are off-limits."

On Saturday, the Virginia Prison Justice Network will hold its fourth annual rally as a car caravan that will circle the state Capitol. The focus of this year’s rally is “the COVID-19 crisis in the state’s prisons and jails.”