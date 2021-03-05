State probe finds worker misclassification in construction of new General Assembly Building

A state investigation has found that dozens of workers have been misclassified as independent contractors by firms working on construction of a new General Assembly Building in Richmond, raising concerns about lost wages and benefits for employees, as well as unpaid state taxes.

Megan Healy, chief workforce adviser to Gov. Ralph Northam, said Friday that a five-month investigation by the Virginia Employment Commission is not complete, but has documented misclassification of "dozens of people" at the high-profile construction project at the corner of East Broad and North 9th streets.

"We take it very seriously," said Healy, who would become the state's first secretary of labor under legislation the General Assembly adopted this year.

She said the employment commission conducted the investigated over 10 days from October through February.

The VEC confirmed the investigation, but spokesperson Joyce Fogg said, "I can't comment on it because it's still ongoing."

The commission also has not conveyed its findings to the Virginia Department of General Services, which manages the project for the state as part of a $300 million overhaul of properties surrounding Capital Square. "Nothing has been presented to us that we can react to," spokesperson Dena Potter said Friday.