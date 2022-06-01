State raises a priority as assembly adopts budgets focused on tax cuts

It took almost six months, but the General Assembly finally adopted a pair of new budgets on Wednesday that use an unprecedented amount of new state revenue for tax relief, a record level of financial reserves and almost $9 billion in one-time spending instead of ongoing commitments.

The big exception is compensation for public employees in a tight labor market as Virginia tries to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic that began 27 months ago and still hasn't ended.

The budgets include across-the-board raises of 10% over two years for state employees, teachers, college faculty and state-supported local employees. Targeted groups would get more - nurses and aides in state mental hospitals, state police, sheriff's deputies and correctional officers.

"What we did spend a lot of money on is employees because we have to pay them a competitive wage to keep them here," House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, told the House of Delegates before it voted 93-2 to adopt a revised budget for the current fiscal year and 88-7 for a new two-year budget to take effect on July 1.

Both spending plans passed the Senate by wide margins - 35-1 for changes to this year's budget that ends June 30 and 32-4 for a new two-year budget. Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, cast the only Senate vote against both, in part, because she wanted more tax cuts than the $4 billion the assembly approved over three years.

"We need to give the money back to the people," Chase said in a video from the Capitol after the vote.

Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, called the budget agreement "a true compromise."

It includes about two-thirds of the $5.5 billion in tax cuts Gov. Glenn Youngkin sought in his first year, as well as a $315 million refundable tax credit for low-income working families that Democrats had advocated for three years and then-Gov. Ralph Northam included in his parting budget in December.

The $165 billion two-year budget also provides an additional half-billion dollars for K-12 education over the spending plan Northam introduced, for a total increase of $2.9 billion. It includes $272 million to partially remove a recession-era cap in state funding for support positions in public schools - nurses, psychologists, social workers - and provides money for principals at every school and reading specialists.

It includes a $1.25 billion plan for loans and grants that will help local school divisions raise more than $3.15 billion to replace or repair decrepit school buildings, which Knight called "totally unprecedented in the state of Virginia."

The budget would spend an additional $1.4 billion on health and human services, including an additional 600 Medicaid waiver slots for Virginians with developmental disabilities and higher rates for those who provide services to them.

The new budget would boost Medicaid reimbursement rates for those who provide personal care to the elderly and disabled, dental care for children and adults who otherwise can't afford it, and a "value based purchasing" program to improve staffing and care in nursing homes

“These are what I call promises kept,” Howell said.

The budgets now go to Youngkin for his signature or, more likely, his amendments and potential vetoes of line items, which the assembly would consider when it returns, tentatively on June 17.

“The governor is pleased that the General Assembly has moved forward on the budget and adopted a great framework which delivers on his key priorities to give Virginians tax relief, pass the largest education budget, and invest more in law enforcement and behavioral health," spokesperson Macaulay Porter said. "The governor and his team continue to review the language of the budget and discuss potential amendments.”

Democrats in both chambers urged Youngkin to sign the budget bills without amendment. "Virginia needs a budget June 30," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax. "We don’t have time to have a lengthy extended discussion or a lot of conflict."

But Senate Republican Caucus Chair Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, one of four Republicans to vote against the two-year budget, said he hopes the governor push for changes to help Virginians with rising gas and food prices.

"I think there is more work to be done for Virginia," McDougle said.

Tax cuts

The new budgets don't include a temporary suspension of the state gas tax. While they cut the 1.5% state tax on groceries, there is no full repeal as the spending plans retain a 1% local option tax that goes directly to local governments for their budgets.

But the budgets give Youngkin most of the tax relief he wanted by increasing the standard deduction for income taxes by $1.6 billion over two years and giving one-time rebates of $250 to individual taxpayers and $500 to families.

The package exempts up to $40,000 in military retirement income from taxation and ends a recession-era budget trick that required retailers to remit sales taxes a month early at the end of the fiscal year in June to help balance the budget.

All told, Knight estimated that the tax relief package would save $1,108 for the average family of four.

“In this era of inflation that relief will be welcomed by all,” he said.

But Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, said, “I wish we were doing more for tax relief for working Virginians.”

“I think that it’s terrible that we continue to keep the grocery tax going forward," Suetterlein said. "But I’m very happy that at least we made progress.”

'Opaque' process

In the House, some Democrats were critical of how budget negotiators reached agreement - meeting privately, primarily only with the chairs and their staffs present in what Knight called "the most cordial negotiations I've even been involved with."

In contrast, Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, called the conference committee deliberations over the last three months "the most opaque process you could imagine."

Simon noted 17 items in the budget that weren't part of either the House or Senate budgets lawmakers adopted in late February, including rewrites of state laws for marijuana and hemp products, and a state ban on electronic skill games that a circuit court judge has temporarily blocked as likely to be unconstitutional.

The budget also would stop Richmond from holding a second referendum on a casino resort proposed in South Richmond after the first vote failed last November. Instead, the budget would delay a second vote or a state license for the project until after a feasibility study of a potential rival casino location in Petersburg sought by Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond.

Opposition

While two Republicans - Del. Nick Freitas of Culpeper and Del. Phillip Scott of Spotsylvania - voted against both budgets, Simon and four other Democrats voted against the two-year spending plan. They included Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus; Dels. Jeff Bourne and Dawn Adams, both of Richmond; and Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News.

They and other legislators deplored the proposed new budget language to create new penalties for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana in public, cuts in additional funding for school divisions with high percentages of students from low-income families, and reduced funding for programs to prevent gun violence.

"I could not in good faith vote for this budget knowing that it goes against the values that my constituents hold dear," Bourne said in a statement. "Values of achieving justice, providing for all of our children, and protecting our communities from violence."

Some legislators voted for the budget even though they expressed disappointment that given the record amount of revenue available, they thought too little was invested in key areas such as affordable housing and behavioral health care provided through local and regional community services boards.

“I’ve got to express extreme disappointment,” said Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, chairman of the Behavioral Health Commission. “With a record surplus this year we had an incredible opportunity ... to invest in those who need it the most.”

I-64 'gap'

Some legislators in both chambers expressed surprise about the budget's commitment of what Simon called an "earmark" of state general funds to widen a 29-mile segment of Interstate 64 between Bottoms Bridge in New Kent County and Lightfoot in James City County.

The budget includes $320 million for the project from the state's nearly $60 billion general fund over two years, as well as an additional $150 million if state revenues continue to grow through the end of the fiscal year on June 30 and in the next revenue forecast in August.

Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, who is running for Senate in a newly drawn district in Northern Virginia next year, questioned Knight closely about the effect of the commitment on other highway projects that have to compete for money under the state's competitive Smart Scale program.

"This re-establishes an old precedent ... in using general fund dollars to fund major transportation projects," Roem warned.

Knight promised that other highway projects "will not take a hit," predicting instead that the use of general funds would "free up" dedicated transportation funding for other projects across the state.

Roem also questioned the budget committee chairman about the decision not to replace about $189 million in transportation money that the state will lose over the next two years by repealing a portion of the state grocery tax dedicated to transportation. In contrast, the budget compromise uses $158 million in state funds to offset the loss of the portion of the grocery tax that now goes to local school divisions.

Knight said the state can afford the initial loss of transportation funds because "we have unprecedented revenues now."

One-time spending

The budget agreement uses much of those revenues for one-time investments that represent long-term savings and a hedge against future economic downturns - an additional $1.6 billion for state reserves, $1 billion for the Virginia Retirement System to reduce unfunded liabilities in state pension plans, and $2.5 billion to pay for capital construction and maintenance with cash instead of debt.

“I believe that we were able to build a budget that we can be proud of,” Howell said, “that encompasses state spending priorities and additional tax policy relief while also upholding our tradition of strong fiscal management.”

The budget includes $585.5 million in funding that is contingent on revenue growth through June 30 and the next revised forecast., including a portion of the money intended for VRS and the I-64 widening.

"Our revenues are averaging about double of what we projected, so we're in good shape for the near future," Knight said.

Patrick Wilson contributed to this report.