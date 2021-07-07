State removes statue of segregationist Byrd from Capitol Square

Jones said it's possible a private organization would want to buy the statue and keep it in proper context.

“For me, this is a big day, a special day, in a very sort of surreal way," Jones said. "Because my grandfather spent his entire adult life fighting Massive Resistance, to make sure that schools could be integrated, to make sure that our system was fair. And two generations later, here we are.”

Moving the statue out of a public place of honor reflects a shift toward making Virginia a place where everyone feels valued, he said.

In "our public spaces, where people who aren’t from Virginia, from all across the globe come, we want to make sure that we’re highlighting the best parts of our commonwealth and the things that really make us special. This is a sordid part of our past,” Jones said.

Byrd, a Democrat, was governor from 1926 to 1930 and a U.S. senator from 1933 to 1965. He began his career serving 10 years in the state Senate.