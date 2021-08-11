State retirement trust fund reaches $101.8 billion on 27.5% annual return

"It may be that we'll be able to fully fund our retirement system sooner than we had expected to, and I think that would be a great thing," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Wednesday. "I don't think we could do all of it, but I think we could make a dent."

VRS officials had signaled that the system's return on investments looked strong a month ago, when they made their semi-annual report to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which monitors the system's investments and funded status on an ongoing basis.

They didn't know what the final return would be for the fiscal year that just had ended, but they said the trust fund had topped $100 billion for the first time. The final return exceeded the system's internal benchmark of 25.3%, which is designed to measure investment performance relative to the overall market.

It also came as a relief a year after VRS posted a return on investment of just 1.4%, under-performing the market and reinforcing criticism that the retirement system could have made more money for the trust fund by simply indexing investments to market funds instead of paying a team of investment professionals to manage its assets.