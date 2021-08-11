State retirement trust fund reaches $101.8 billion on 27.5% annual return

The Virginia Retirement System knew it had done well in the stock market in the past year, but the final call for the fiscal year was a 27.5% return on investment that boosted the state retirement trust fund to $101.8 billion.
That's good news for Virginia policymakers, who will set contribution rates for state and local governments in the next two-year budget that will benefit from the retirement system investment performance in the fiscal year that ended June 30.
"We are buoyed by this year's historic return and high-water mark for the portfolio, which contribute to the long-term health of a fund held in trust for the commonwealth's public servants," VRS Chairman O'Kelly McWilliams said in a statement announcing the return.
VRS manages pension and other retirement investments for 772,000 active and retired employees - public school teachers, state workers, state police and other law officers, judges and employees of local governments and other public entities. The state sets contribution rates for five state plans, including a plan for teachers that is financed in partnership with local governments.
The system is still trying to overcome disastrous stock market losses during the Great Recession and chronic under-funding by the state. A year ago, VRS had combined unfunded actuarial liabilities of $20.8 billion, primarily in the teacher and state employee pension plans, but state lawmakers committed in 2012 to fully funding the contribution rates certified by the system and has lowered those liabilities by about $1.8 billion since then.
"It may be that we'll be able to fully fund our retirement system sooner than we had expected to, and I think that would be a great thing," Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said Wednesday. "I don't think we could do all of it, but I think we could make a dent."
VRS officials had signaled that the system's return on investments looked strong a month ago, when they made their semi-annual report to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which monitors the system's investments and funded status on an ongoing basis.
They didn't know what the final return would be for the fiscal year that just had ended, but they said the trust fund had topped $100 billion for the first time. The final return exceeded the system's internal benchmark of 25.3%, which is designed to measure investment performance relative to the overall market.
It also came as a relief a year after VRS posted a return on investment of just 1.4%, under-performing the market and reinforcing criticism that the retirement system could have made more money for the trust fund by simply indexing investments to market funds instead of paying a team of investment professionals to manage its assets.
"We have registered one of the strongest return years in recent memory, far surpassing the 6.75% annual assumed rate of return for the fund, but more important, exceeding the assumed rate of return for the three-, five- and 10-year periods," Chief Investment Officer Ron Schmitz said Wednesday.
McWilliams singled out the work of the VRS investment team, which he said had "contributed to the robust growth of the fund, helping ensure a stable contribution rate for our participating [government] employers, including the commonwealth as well as counties, cities and towns and other political subdivisions across the state."
