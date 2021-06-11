State revenue surplus to exceed $1 billion for fiscal year after record month, 'only going to get better'

Buoyed by the biggest monthly increase in more than 50 years, Virginia expects a state revenue surplus of more than $1 billion for the fiscal year that ends June 30 - and that estimate could be conservative.

The state collected almost $1.2 billion more revenues last month than it did in May 2020, an increase of 66%, and is more than $3.3 billion ahead for the first 11 months of the year. The surge comes just 15 months after the beginning of a COVID-19 public health emergency that shuttered much of Virginia's economy and upended the two-year budget that the General Assembly had just passed.

The revenue boom is driven by a flood of federal emergency aid - either directly to the state or to families and businesses to stimulate spending - but it also reflects investor gains in the stock market, companies hiring workers, people returning to shop in stores and dine in restaurants, and a red-hot housing market.

"It's only going to get better, because the economy is opening up," said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne, who will leave his job on July 1 after helping Gov. Ralph Northam guide Virginia through the crisis without laying off state employees or cutting services.

Northam took a victory lap with the revenue announcement on Friday after the long battle to contain the coronavirus and protect the state budget