State revenues drop 2.7% in October, but better than expected

An expected decline in state revenues last month, compared with the same month a year ago, wasn't as bad as Virginia officials had feared.

Revenues in October were down $44.5 million, or 2.7%, in October compared with October 2019, but that was because of one fewer payroll deposit day this year for income taxes withheld from paychecks - the single biggest source of money for the general fund budget that supports core state government services.

The outlook is still strong for the first part of the fiscal year, with revenues up by about $438 million, or 6.7%, compared with the first four months of last year. The rise is even higher, $556 million, compared with the revised forecast in the newly adopted budget in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, which predicted an annual decline of 1.8%.

“This month’s revenue report shows that Virginia is on sound financial footing despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday. “We must stay focused on beating this virus first and foremost, so we can remain on a road to recovery and continue moving our commonwealth forward.”