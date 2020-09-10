State revenues flat in August, but $325 million up for fiscal year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Ralph Northam has mixed news about state revenues as the General Assembly prepares to consider proposed changes to the state budget - tax revenues are steady, but don't count on a speedy economic recovery from the COVID-19 inspired recession.

Tax revenues were down slightly in August, $3.6 million less than the same month a year ago, but the state is about $375 million ahead of the revised revenue forecast that Northam issued last month when the assembly convened in special session to consider changes to the budget.

“Despite trying economic conditions, collections from payroll withholding and sales taxes remained steady,” Northam said Thursday. “We look forward to September’s receipts, which will provide more insight into Virginia’s financial picture."

The revised budget projects a 1.8% decline in total state revenues during the fiscal year that began on July 1, but the state collected $325.6 million more in the first two months than it did a year ago, an increase of 11.6%.