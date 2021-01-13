State revenues up 15% in December, bodes well for budget

Virginia's revenue collections soared in December, increasing the possibility that the General Assembly will have more money to spend on budget priorities in the session that began on Wednesday.

A 15% increase in revenues in December, compared with the same month a year ago, includes an additional payroll day for income tax collections, but state revenues were up by $788 million for the first six months of the fiscal year compared with the same period last year.

For the two-year state budget, that means an additional $667 million above the forecast in the spending plan adopted during a special session last fall. Gov. Ralph Northam convened the special session to respond to a potential $2.7 billion revenue shortfall because of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Northam said Wednesday that the improved revenues will bolster the new spending plan he introduced last month, including his proposal to deposit $650 million into the state's cash reserve fund as a cushion against potential economic shocks.

“Our diligence in following our long-term financial plan has put Virginia in a stronger position to weather this health crisis and ensure a sustainable recovery,” the governor said.