State revenues up $3.9 billion through May, covering all bets in budget

Virginia's tax revenues are $3.9 billion ahead of last year, covering all bets in the pending two-year state budget as the fiscal year comes to an end on June 30.

Revenues rose by almost $140 million in May, almost 10% higher than the same month a year ago, and increased 17.8% for the first 11 months of the fiscal year, as the state's economy continued its robust recovery from the downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Revenues are up and we're looking good," said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who said the tax collections appear high enough to pay for $585.5 million in contingency spending in the proposed budget awaiting action by Gov. Glenn Youngkin this week.

Those contingencies include an additional $250 million for the Virginia Retirement System to pay down unfunded liabilities in state employee and teacher pensions, for a total of $1 billion. They also include an additional $150 million to widen a 29-mile stretch of Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg, for a total of $470 million in state funds for the $750 million project.

Youngkin has until midnight on Thursday night to propose vetoes or amendments to the budgets the General Assembly approved on June 1 for the current fiscal year and the next two years, beginning on June 1. The legislature is expected to convene on Friday to consider the governor's actions.

The governor portrayed the latest revenue report as further justification for tax cuts that he has made his top priority in his first year in office. The adopted budgets include $4 billion in cuts to income and sales taxes, but don't include his proposal for a three-month suspension of the state gas tax or complete repeal of the sales tax on groceries.

"This report confirms that the time is now to deliver meaningful tax cuts to Virginia families who are getting crushed by five-dollar gas and record-high inflation," Youngkin said in an announcement that also touted an increase of 60,000 jobs in the first five months of his administration.

The revenue report confirms that Virginia is likely to have a record surplus at the end of the fiscal year, even without the recession-era accounting trick that required retailers, depending on their size, to submit June revenues early to boost revenues at the end of the fiscal year instead of the beginning of the next one. The budgets awaiting Youngkin's actions would end the accelerated collection of sales taxes.

The recovery began more than a year ago under then-Gov. Ralph Northam, producing what was then a record $2.6 billion surplus at the end of the fiscal year last June. This year, the assembly's budget committees forecast more than $13 billion in additional revenues, to which the governor added $1.25 billion in the middle of the legislative session in February.

The assembly still took a relatively cautious approach to the economic outlook, proposing to boost financial reserves by $1.6 billion in the face of high inflation, rising interest rates and concerns about economic recession.

"I feel like the rainy day is coming ... but there hasn't been any tangible evidence of it yet in revenues," Kniight said Tuesday.

Income taxes withheld from payroll, accounting for more than 60% of state general fund revenues, rose by almost $140 million in May, compared with the previous year, and $1.2 billion for the fiscal year to date, compared to a year earlier.

Quarterly income taxes paid by investors and self-employed Virginians fell slightly in May compared with a year earlier, but rose by more than $1.5 billion in the first 11 months over the same period a year ago. Sales tax collections rose by $494 million for the fiscal year to date, compared to a year earlier.

Transportation fund revenues, which would lose at least $437 million under Youngkin's proposed gas tax holiday, increased by more than $532 million for the first 11 months of the year, compared with the same period last year.

Youngkin took credit for the surge in payroll withholding taxes, which he attributed to the recovery of the state's labor force in his administration after big job losses during the pandemic.

"We still have much more work to do, but I'm encouraged by our growing labor force, increasing wages, and the fundamental strength in Virginia's economy," he said.