State says lawsuit to edit ballot question on redistricting referendum could delay absentee ballots

“For these localities, any changes that are made to the form of the ballot now will mean that these localities will be unable to mail ballots to voters 45 days before the election, as required by state and federal law,” wrote Toby J. Heytens, the state’s solicitor general.

Goldman, who led the state Democratic Party from 1990 to 1993 and is seeking the party's nomination for lieutenant governor, is arguing in court that the language describing the amendment doesn’t accurately portray its effect on redistricting and is meant to sway votes to support it.

The ballot question reads: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?”

The question and explanation can be found at: www.elections.virginia.gov/proposed-constitutional-amendment-2020.